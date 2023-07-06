Emily Ratajkowski's Backless, Sideboob-Baring Dress Proved That an LBD Doesn't Have to Be Boring

Paris has an inherent romantic streak. Add in breezy summer nights and haute couture, and it's the perfect backdrop for sexy celebrity fashion (just look at Heidi Klum's bikini-gown hybrid). Emily Ratajkowski (a different Emily in Paris) touched down in the City of Light this week to observe some shows during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. On Wednesday, she attended the Viktor & Rolf show in a sexy take on a Parisian classic: the little black dress.

EmRata's version included a plunging and backless, high-low dress with thin tie straps and low, sideboob-baring sides, as well as a flouncy ruffled tulle hemline along the skirt. She styled the LBD with matching lace-up stilettos and square-shaped sunglasses, but kept her accessories to a minimum. Her brunette hair was worn straight with choppy curtain bangs, and she finished her glam with a beige lip color.

Getty Images

Earlier this week, the model gave followers a glimpse at another LBD in her rotation. But this time, the B in LBD stood for brown. EmRata shared photos to her Instagram Story that captured her posing in a chocolate-colored slip dress with the highest, lace-up leg slit and very skinny spaghetti straps. She accessorized the knee-length frock with a glass of Rosé (when in Paris) and a crimson red Jacquemus shoulder bag.

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

She kept her glam natural with dewy complexion, glossy beige lips, and a simple updo with a couple of face-framing strands.