Emily Ratajkowski’s Backless Crochet One-Piece Is Basically More String Than Bikini

In the world of Emily Ratajkowski bikinis, there’s cheeky, there’s small, and then there’s downright itty-bitty. But even with a collection of tiny swimsuits larger than some entire clothing wardrobes, the supermodel may have just outdone herself completely when stepping out for a beach day in a backless, sideless, and hipless one-piece that could easily be mistaken for a yassified version of Borat’s infamous mankini.

On Tuesday, EmRata’s swimwear brand, Inamorata, hard-launched the chaotic suit in question when sharing an Instagram photo dump in promotion of its upcoming collaboration with clothing brand Mirror Palais (available May 26). In the snaps, the multi-hyphenate flexed her posing chops in the white crochet suit, which seemed to be comprised of a single V-shaped piece of fabric held together by nothing but a halter necktie and a tiny, waist-cinching piece of string.

A later slide in the dump saw Ratajkowski posing with her back to the camera (revealing the bikini’s tiny thong bottoms) as the model looked over her shoulder in a pair of brown shade-style sunglasses, and she finished the look by adding a pair of gigantic silver hoops and styling her hair down in beachy waves.

“Encinitas 5.26 @inamoratawoman x @mirrorpalais,” the brand simply captioned the dump.

Instagram/emrata

This isn’t the first time that either the A-lister or her brand has plugged the upcoming line within the last week. Days prior, Ratajkowski took to her own Instagram account to detail a recent moped ride through Rio de Janeiro wearing a Brazil-themed baby tee and hot pants set from the upcoming collaboration, a white helmet, and matching white sneakers. Before that, she also shared images from a steamy shower shoot in which she wore a blood-orange string bikini, also from the new line.