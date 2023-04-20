Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore All-Leather, All-Black Everything

You know what they say about New Yorkers.

Published on April 20, 2023 @ 04:11PM
Emily Ratajkowski
Courtesy Jordan Road.

It's tough to pinpoint exactly what Emily Ratajkowski's style is, except to say that it's always good. She's a model, after all (when she's not podcasting and writing books, that is), so it makes sense that just about everything she puts on looks amazing — even when it's head-to-toe monochrome leather. Yesterday, during a walk in New York City, the off-duty model wore all-leather everything, from her cropped, belted trench coat to her long, boot-cut pants and pointy-toe boots. Of course, even her bag and sunglasses matched the stealthy, Matrix-adjacent aesthetic. A round chain-strap bag and simple oval shades finished off the ensemble.

EmRata also added simple silver hoops from Jordan Road, which peeked out from her signature shaggy brown hair and kept her makeup minimal and neutral. 

The Daily Mail notes that Ratajkowski's casual stroll comes after some very high-profile gigs. She recently fronted Marc Jacobs's latest campaign as well as Loewe's new ads, proving that she definitely has the range. Today, Vogue's Spain edition unveiled its latest cover, which had EmRata channeling Sophia Loren in clothes from Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, and Loewe, including a black veil over a lacy camisole dress and a sculptural gold belt from Michael Kors Collection.

Emily Ratajkowski

Getty Images

Last week, Ratajkowski seemed to offer up a nod to another fashion icon, Carrie Bradshaw, when she stepped out in a dress printed in black-and-white street signs that drew comparisons to Bradshaw's newspaper-print Dior dress from Sex and the City's third season.

