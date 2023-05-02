Emily Ratajkowski Wore Nothing But a Thong Under Her Sheer Corseted Met Gala After-Party Dress

High risk, high reward.

Published on May 2, 2023
Met Gala After Party 2023 Emily Ratajkowski
Photo:

Getty Images

Sheer dressing is practically Emily Ratajkowski's middle name at this point — from nipple-freeing formal gowns to totally see-through springtime turtlenecks. Of course, she brought the same energy to her Met Gala after-party look, because what's a party without a little risk?

Following Monday's 2023 Met Gala dinner honoring Karl Lagerfeld and celebrating the museum's newest exhibit "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," Ratajkowski slipped out of her first look and into a sheer black midi dress with corset details, matching velour bows on both straps, and a slit in the back. She styled the mesh frock with matching fingerless gloves, a black thong, sky-high peep-toe pumps, and many strings of pearls to go along with the theme. Her hair was pulled into a half-up hairdo with blunt bangs, voluminous curls, a black bow. A super severe cat-eye liner and glossy nude lips finished off her glam.

On the carpet, EmRata arrived in a cream-colored tulle Tory Burch gown with a plunging neckline and black quilted details to mimic Chanel's classic bag design, per E! Live From the Red Carpet. Fred Leighton jewels accessorized the feminine dress, and she wore her hair in the same 'do and bow.

Emily Ratajkowski 2023 Met Gala

Getty Images

EmRata was joined by Phoebe Bridgers on the carpet who also sported Tory Burch to the star-studded event. When speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Ratajkowski called the Tory Burch table (Bridgers and Burch, of course) "the best group." "We just came in a party bus together," she gushed. "We're very happy."

