Emily Ratajkowsi Just Made a Case for the Controversial Office Crop Top

2023 workwear just got a makeover.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on January 4, 2023 @ 04:32PM
Emily Ratajkowski Cropped Suit Instagram Story
Photo:

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown has had a significant impact on fashion, especially when it comes to workwear. And after emerging from our WFH cocoons, it's safe to say that office style has been changed forever. Gone are the days of stiff business formal; corsets, tennis skirts, coordinating sets, and cargo pants have entered the chat. And the latest to make a case for this reinvented style is none other than Emily Ratajkowski, trend purveyor and fashion rule-breaker.

On Wednesday, the model shared a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story that captured her latest OOTD, which had the parts of a more traditional suit. Except Ratajkowski's featured an ultra-cropped twill jacket with a belted hem that hit right above her midsection and a matching miniskirt that fastened with a button. She paired the modern look with black over-the-knee socks and sneakers. She accessorized with hoop earrings, and her brunette hair was gently tousled and parted down the middle. The author also shared a video of the look, during which she zoomed in on her face while blasting music in the background.

Earlier in the day, EmRata shared some throwback photos from her "teenage dirtbag" era, a popular social trend that has been making the rounds on TikTok. In one photo, the podcast host sat on the floor while wearing brown corduroy pants, a striped button-down, and a green cardigan. The next slide in the carousel was a polaroid post with Ratajkowski and a group of friends making silly faces.

She aptly captioned the post, "'cause I’m just a teenage dirtbag baby 🎶."

