Your First Look at 'Emily In Paris' Season 3 Is Here

The third season of Netflix's campy rom-com Emily in Paris is coming soon, and fans are waiting with bated breath for more of Emily Cooper's (Lily Collins) adventures and the trés chic fashions that come with them. The beloved show follows a young, vivacious American named Emily on a work assignment in Paris, France, whose time abroad comes with new friends, beaucoup work drama, and of course, dreamy men.

In season 2, Emily decides to end her fish-out-of-water mentality and immerse herself in the culture, starting with the language. While taking a course, she meets a handsome and irreverent classmate who expresses interest in Emily, though it seems her heart is elsewhere with a particular chef named Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) who has a complicated history with his ex Camille (who also happens to be one of Emily's only friends in Paris). At the end of season 2, we leave Emily at a crossroads in both her professional and personal life.

The show has yet to announce a premiere date, but Netflix released the first look at the upcoming season. The images capture Emily in her signature, over-the-top style (dreamt up by legendary costume designer Patricia Field), which includes a black-and-white gingham bra top, a checkered shirt and skirt set, and a yellow blazer and matching platforms.

We also see Emily back with her Parisian friends Mindy (Ashley Park) and Camille (Camille Razat), as well as her two love interests Gabriel and British classmate Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Keep scrolling for a sneak peek at everything season 3 has in store.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix