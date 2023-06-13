Emily Blunt Confirmed That Working With Meryl Streep on 'The Devil Wear Prada' Was "Terrifying"

Emily Blunt shared some behind-the-scenes tidbits about one of her most memorable roles during the latest episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors series. Speaking to Brian Cox, who you may know from a little show called Succession, she explained that Meryl Streep, in all her method acting glory, was a terror to work with on The Devil Wears Prada. However, she's not here to break hearts. Blunt noted that it was because of the character, not because of anything having to do with Meryl herself, who Blunt says is "amazing."

“She’s amazing and was slightly terrifying on that film,” Blunt said of acting alongside Streep. “But it made her so miserable, playing Miranda.”

Blunt also added that the role of Miranda Priestly was "one of the first times" that Streep had attempted method acting, which involved her being in character nonstop, whether cameras were rolling or not. In 2021, Streep would tell Entertainment Weekly that it wasn't fun, saying, "It was horrible!”

“I was so depressed!” Streep added of playing the Anna Wintour-inspired editor. “I said, ‘Well, it's the price you pay for being boss!’ That's the last time I ever attempted a method thing!”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Blunt finished by saying that the film's success created an "extraordinary overnight shift" for her, propelling her to major stardom — plus, having movie credit with Streep doesn't hurt either. They'd later go on to also star in 2014's Into the Woods together.



“And to work with one of the greatest screen actresses of all time, I so envy you,” Cox said before adding that one of his greatest ambitions before he “snuffs it” is to work with Streep.

“I met her once and I said, ‘I never liked you,’” he shared. “And she went, ‘What?’ I said, ‘I never liked you because I was jealous.’ How can anybody be that good?”

