Emily Blunt’s Easygoing Oscars Updo Called on This $8 Hair Spray That’s a Game Changer for Frizz and Flyaways

It’s an Amazon shopper-favorite.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle
Published on March 13, 2023 @ 06:00AM

Emily Blunt Oscar's Beauty
She was the lady in white — Valentino white, that is — and in my opinion, she was one of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Oscars. Who am I referring to, you ask? Emily Blunt, of course, and even though it’s been hours since her look debuted on the red carpet, I still can’t stop thinking about it. Not to mention, the perfectly imperfect updo she paired with that ultra-sleek, long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder column gown is particularly still consuming my thoughts. Good thing I now know exactly how to achieve it. 

Blunt’s hair stylist Laini Reeves turned to a handful of drugstore favorites from a brand I used almost religiously in high school: John Frieda. And before you say, “All it takes to achieve an updo like hers is a few twists and some hair ties,” allow me to say this: A really good updo requires ample prep work and some essential finishing touches to give it just the right amount of volume and hold — which is why Reeves reached for the $8 Frizz Ease Firm Hold Hair Spray for Blunt’s braided bun. 

Emily Blunt Oscars Hair

Amazon

Shop now: $8 (Originally $10); amazon.com

Reeves applied the top-rated hair spray onto Blunt’s wet tresses to achieve volume and grip, evenly spritzing from the back of her hair to the front. But she didn’t stop there; heat is usually a key ingredient in activating a hair product (and FYI, this one is a heat protectant and volumizing spray), which is why the hair pro blow-dried Blunt’s locks before pulling her hair into a bun.

The product’s powers don’t stop there. As mentioned, it protects hair from heat, but it also prevents frizz, ensuring hair remains unaffected by any unexpected elements (ahem, humidity). It also provides long-lasting hold — essential for any updo, especially in preparation for any night-long event like the Oscars — while also adding shine and keeping flyaways at bay. So really, what can’t this spray do? 

It’s no wonder it’s garnered close to 5,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with one shopper calling it “the best hair spray I have ever used!” Others mention it’s ideal “for fine hair” and “provides great hold without stiffness,” while one notes, “I never have to worry about flyaways or my bun coming loose.” 

All that to say, Blunt’s Oscars updo is certainly due for some awards, and if achieving the perfect nonchalant bun means investing in this $8 hair spray, I’m on board. Shop it on sale at Amazon while it’s just $8.

