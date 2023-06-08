Emily Blunt’s Kids Aren’t Impressed by Her Celebrity Status

“What’s exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming.”

Published on June 8, 2023 @ 12:13PM
emily Blunt attends "The English" world premiere
Photo:

getty images

While Emily Blunt may have more than a few A-list credits to her name (see: Mary Poppins, A Quiet Place, and The Devil Wears Prada, to name a few), she recently shared that her kids aren’t nearly as impressed by her stacked IMDb page as we are.

In a recent cover interview for Harper’s Bazaar U.K.’s July/August Issue, published Wednesday, the actress opened up about how her two children, Violet and Hazel (who she shares with husband John Krasinksi), are still largely unfazed by her celebrity status.

“When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it ... I’m like, 'Who’s that?'” Blunt said. "And I can see my children doing the same — they might say, 'Oh, there’s Mama,' but it’s not exciting for them. What’s exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming.”

Blunt then explained that their indifference actually works out well, as those little moments (like picking her children up from school) are the ones that she most enjoys being present for. 

“Even though they’re hardy, and they’re used to this strange life, it’s still rough on them when I have to go away,” she shared. “There are cornerstones of the girls’ day that I don’t want to compromise on – like, will you wake me up, take me to school, pick me up and put me to bed? And I just want to be able to say, yes, yes, yes. It’s such an exhale for me to be able to do that.”

mily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 71st Annual Writers Guild Awards

getty images

It’s this very love for her daughters, Blunt added, that makes it difficult for her to want to encourage them — or any children, for that matter — to go into acting themselves. “My toes curl when people tell me, 'My daughter wants to be an actress,’” Blunt shared. “I want to say, don’t do it!”

She continued, “Because it’s a hard industry and it can be very disappointing. A lot of people tell you not to take things personally — but it’s completely personal, especially when you’re being judged on how you look. So you just have to endure that side of things.”

