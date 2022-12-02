Emily Blunt's Kids Think She Married John Krasinski "Out of Charity"

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt may have solidified their spot as one of the most impressive celebrity It couples of the moment (acting! Directing! Producing! What can’t they do?), but as far as their two daughters are concerned, Krasinski’s job isn’t anything out of the ordinary.

During a Thursday night appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actor opened up about how daughters Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6, think he works in an actual office due to an interaction involving his starring role in the beloved comedy, The Office.

“The reason I think that is because I was walking them to school one day, and this guy came up, and he was very nice, he went, 'John! From The Office!,' " Krasinski shared. "I went 'Yeah,' and he said, 'Oh my god, it's so good to see you,' and I said, 'Thanks' and he kept walking."

Naturally, John’s daughter was curious about the exchange and asked, “‘So, you work with him?' I went, 'No.' And she goes, 'Why are you lying to me?' I went, 'I'm not lying to you.' She goes, 'No, he just said he knows you from the office.”

The actor then explained that his and Blunt’s daughters had only seen one episode of the show at the time before recounting their reaction to the pilot episode.

“My 6-year-old kept asking, 'Is that you?' " he remembered. "And she says, 'You look very different.' I was like, 'I'll try not to take that as a hurtful thing,' but sure, I say, 'No, that's me, I was just playing a character, and she went 'Pfff, that's not you.' Then we watched two more episodes, and she goes, 'That's not you. That guy looks a lot like you though!'”

Krasinski ended the anecdote by joking that his wife’s leading role in Mary Poppins definitely earned more cred with their kids. “I think my kids thought she had married me out of charity, like, 'You're so nice to marry an accountant' because they don't know what I do,” he said.