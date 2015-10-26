Happy Birthday to Emilia Clarke! See the Starlet's Best Red Carpet Looks 

She's one part sultry, one part silly, and one part ... Mother of Dragons? Yep, you guessed it! We are talking about birthday girl Emilia Clarke, the English actress who plays Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones and starred in the 2015 American science fiction film, Terminator Genisys.

Today, the starlet, who is turning 29, has plenty to celebrate. Just this month, Clarke was named Esquire's 2015 Sexiest Woman Alive and she was also crowned British GQ's Woman of the Year. Get it, girl!

Not only that, but Clarke's got some great style, which she often shows off on the red carpet. And so, in honor of her big day, we rounded up the best of the actress's most memorable red carpet looks. From Donna Karan to Calvin Klein, Clarke has proven to be a total fashion chameleon who can rock a wide range of designers. See Emilia Clarke's best red carpet moments.