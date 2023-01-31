There’s a Sensitive Skin Version of the Viral French Moisturizer-Meets-Primer That “Stops Aging in Its Tracks”

It works for my easily inflamed, sun-sensitive skin.

By
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden writes about fashion and beauty products for InStyle and specializes in the entire lifestyle spectrum, from parenting to wellness to breaking trends. She's contributed to many sites such as Byrdie, Verywell Family, and Insider. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 31, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

French Pharmacy Primer Review
Photo:

Instagram @embryolisseusa

French beauty products have long been an open “secret,” whether from word-of-mouth referrals from friends traveling through Paris or on social media, it seems like every few years a French pharmacy product goes viral. Such is the case with the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, which had its day in the sun on TikTok for the last year

A rich and thick formula, the original multitasking cream moisturizers and soothes skin while also preparing it for makeup — it has more than 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who rave that it “feels decadent” and “stops aging in its tracks.” The brand also has a sensitive skin version of the cream that many don’t know about. Made with the same nourishing and protective ingredients, including soy proteins, aloe vera, beeswax, and shea butte, the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Sensitive is similar in concept, but hypoallergenic and fragrance-free. Full of vitamins and essential fatty acids that can help heal and plump the skin, the brand says that the sensitive formulation is so gentle it can even be used on babies. 

Embryolisse Lait-CrÃ¨me Sensitive Face Cream & Makeup Primer

Amazon


Shop now: $32; amazon.com

Embryolisse Lait-CrÃ¨me ConcentrÃ©, Face Cream & Makeup Primer

Amazon

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

A longtime user of the original, I decided to give the sensitive version a try as I’m highly allergic and have easily inflamed skin that’s sun-sensitive — I’m always dealing with some sort of facial rash. I’m always wary of products marketed towards sensitive skin since I know firsthand that many of them don’t live up to the hype, so I went in skeptical. While I might have gone in with caution, I was left a little stunned after applying the product all over my face: The finish was almost exactly the same as the original cream — moisture-rich and perfect to act as a primer, although you can use it as a makeup remover and shaving cream as well, according to the brand. One thing to note is that the sensitive version has a more watery texture than the original (which is not necessarily a bad thing; it means that I actually ended up using less product than I normally would).

Reviewers of the sensitive formula are smitten with the formulation, saying it’s “not greasy” and the “perfect primer for makeup.” “I have used many and spent [hundreds] of dollars on moisturizers but keep coming back to this one,” one shopper wrote. Another reviewer said it’s “creamy, super soothing, and a little goes a long way,” while a third customer raved that they “love” the way their skin looks after using the cream. “ I get so many compliments about the way my skin looks,” they wrote. “Much softer-looking and gives me a more youthful look.” 

If you have sensitive skin and are looking for a super creamy multitasking moisturizer, the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Sensitive might be a good option for you. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

You Only Need One Product To Try Out The TikTok-Viral Cloud Skin Trend
The 1 Product You Need to Try the TikTok-Viral Cloud Skin Trend
Balancing Mist
Shoppers Say This Toning Mist Is Like a “Burst of Moisture,” and We Have a Sitewide Discount Code
The $22 Puff-Sleeve Sweater Amazon Shoppers Call "Super Soft and Flattering" Is Skyrocketing in Sales
The $23 Puff-Sleeve Sweater Amazon Shoppers Call "Super Soft and Flattering" Is Skyrocketing in Sales
Related Articles
Growth and Curl-Defining Blueberry Reparative Conditioner
This Growth-Promoting Leave-In Conditioner Creates Fuller and Longer Curls in Just 2 Months
Amazon beauty under $10 valentine's day
Amazon Has a Secret Section of Customer-Loved Beauty Gifts for Valentine’s Day — All $10 or Less
You Only Need One Product To Try Out The TikTok-Viral Cloud Skin Trend
The 1 Product You Need to Try the TikTok-Viral Cloud Skin Trend
Kristin Chenoweth Uses this Celebrity-Formulated Oil to "Put Moisture back in [her] Lips"
Kristin Chenoweth’s Go-To Lip Moisture Products Are in Stock — but They’re Selling Out Fast
Blonde Street Style
I’ve Used This $13 Purple Shampoo for 4 Years, and It’s Kept My Hair the Perfect Shade of Platinum
Amazon Leggings
I Own Dozens of Luxury Leggings, but This $27 Amazon Pair Outperforms All of Them
Kim Kardashian Neutrogena Wipes
Kim Kardashian Is Still Loyal to the $6 Makeup Wipes She's Been Using Since 2015
Winter jacket trends on Amazon
10 Winter Jacket Trends Stylists Say Are Here to Stay, From Belted Trenches to Puffy Parkas
i havent touched a primer since i first tried these hydrating glow drops
These Dewy Skin Drops Have Completely Replaced Primer in My Makeup Routine
Shoppers Are Using This $5 Multi-Stick on Their Cheeks, Eyelids, and Lips
Amazon Shoppers Say This $5 Multi-Stick Replaces Blush, Eyeshadow, and Lip Tint
This Hydrating, $13 Exfoliant Is Dermatologist-Approved for âSkin Renewal Without Irritationâ
This Hydrating, $13 Exfoliant Is Dermatologist-Approved for “Skin Renewal Without Irritation”
Essence volume mascara
Shoppers Say There’s “No Need for Falsies” With This $5 Volumizing Mascara
Paula's Choice
This TikTok-Viral Exfoliant Clears Up Pores and Years of Cystic Acne, According to a 57-Year-Old Shopper
Laura Mercier
Shoppers Say This Pore-Blurring Setting Powder Is Like a "Filter for Your Face"
Micro French Nails Trend
Micro French Manicures Are the Effortlessly Chic Nail Look Of the Moment
J.Crew's Having a Major Sale on Some of Winterâs Best-Selling Items, Including a Sweater I Always Get Compliments On
This Anti-Aging Sanitizer From a Kate Hudson-Used Brand Doubles as My Hand Moisturizer