There’s a Sensitive Skin Version of the Viral French Moisturizer-Meets-Primer That “Stops Aging in Its Tracks”

French beauty products have long been an open “secret,” whether from word-of-mouth referrals from friends traveling through Paris or on social media, it seems like every few years a French pharmacy product goes viral. Such is the case with the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, which had its day in the sun on TikTok for the last year.

A rich and thick formula, the original multitasking cream moisturizers and soothes skin while also preparing it for makeup — it has more than 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who rave that it “feels decadent” and “stops aging in its tracks.” The brand also has a sensitive skin version of the cream that many don’t know about. Made with the same nourishing and protective ingredients, including soy proteins, aloe vera, beeswax, and shea butte, the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Sensitive is similar in concept, but hypoallergenic and fragrance-free. Full of vitamins and essential fatty acids that can help heal and plump the skin, the brand says that the sensitive formulation is so gentle it can even be used on babies.

A longtime user of the original, I decided to give the sensitive version a try as I’m highly allergic and have easily inflamed skin that’s sun-sensitive — I’m always dealing with some sort of facial rash. I’m always wary of products marketed towards sensitive skin since I know firsthand that many of them don’t live up to the hype, so I went in skeptical. While I might have gone in with caution, I was left a little stunned after applying the product all over my face: The finish was almost exactly the same as the original cream — moisture-rich and perfect to act as a primer, although you can use it as a makeup remover and shaving cream as well, according to the brand. One thing to note is that the sensitive version has a more watery texture than the original (which is not necessarily a bad thing; it means that I actually ended up using less product than I normally would).

Reviewers of the sensitive formula are smitten with the formulation, saying it’s “not greasy” and the “perfect primer for makeup.” “I have used many and spent [hundreds] of dollars on moisturizers but keep coming back to this one,” one shopper wrote. Another reviewer said it’s “creamy, super soothing, and a little goes a long way,” while a third customer raved that they “love” the way their skin looks after using the cream. “ I get so many compliments about the way my skin looks,” they wrote. “Much softer-looking and gives me a more youthful look.”

If you have sensitive skin and are looking for a super creamy multitasking moisturizer, the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Sensitive might be a good option for you.

