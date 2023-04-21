I’m a Beauty Editor, and I Convinced My 57-Year-Old Mom to Try This Serum From a Brand Hailey Bieber Uses

The skincare market is comically oversaturated, especially when it comes to serums. There are serums out there for every need and occasion: Think skin-brightening. Think pore-minimizing. Think, “Wow, Travis Barker has a skincare brand? And it has a serum?” All of this to say, it’s pretty refreshing when there’s a serum with blanket coverage to help multiple skincare concerns — a one-stop shop, baby! That’s why I was initially drawn to EltaMD’s Skin Recovery Serum: In a sea of niche, something-for-everyone beauty products, it stands out because it’s not targeting a specific concern — it’s made to work for just about anyone.

The EltaMD Skin Recovery Serum is, as the name suggests, a healing, sensitive skin-friendly formula that repairs the skin barrier to fight acne, wrinkles, dullness, and other various imperfections we all inevitably succumb to. The formula is a light cream texture that feels a bit like lotion, but doesn’t leave a sticky residue like other serums. It’s dye- and fragrance-free, too — a plus for anyone with sensitive skin.

For the last few months, I’ve used one to two pumps of this serum twice a day, and it’s kept my skin calm throughout the dry winter and unseasonably warm and humid spring. I have combination skin that even gets irritated by some of the most gentle products, but this formula’s blend of soothing ginger root extract, hydrating arginine, and skin-plumping glycine reduce inflammation without causing breakouts.

My 57-year-old mom also loves the serum, which she uses for its anti-aging, wrinkle-reducing benefits. And it’s effective; I’ve seen just how soft and dewy her complexion looks since she started using it. Speaking of, dewy queen Hailey Bieber is also a fan of the brand (which says a lot, given her alliance to her eponymous skincare brand, Rhode), though she opts for the brand’s UV Daily Tinted Moisturizer.

If you don’t trust me, my mom, and Hailey Bieber (which, honestly, seems more like a you issue), listen to what other shoppers have to say about it. One explained that their dermatologist recommended the product as a way to moisturize their hormonal acne-prone face, noting that the formula “did not irritate” their skin. Another five-star reviewer wrote that they were “so glad” they tried the product after dealing with “highly irritated, inflamed, and dry” skin, adding that their complexion “is finally back to normal and soothed after using [it] just a few times.” One fan even said their “skin hasn't looked this good in a long time” thanks to the Skin Recovery Serum.

Look, we’re all creatures of habit, so I won’t judge you too much if you decide to stick with your ol’ reliable skincare routine. But if you’re dealing with dryness, redness, acne, irritation, or just wake up looking like Beetlejuice, I seriously recommend adding this product into your rotation. Shop EltaMD’s Skin Recovery Serum at Dermstore — it’s truly made for everyone.