Drew Barrymore's Favorite Tinted Moisturizer for Blurred and Glowing Skin Is on Rare Sale Right Now

Hailey Bieber uses it, too!

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 10, 2023 @ 07:00AM
Drew Barrymore's Favorite Tinted Moisturizer
Instagram @eltamdskincare .

Open my Instagram and you’ll find a bookmark folder titled “Makeup Inspiration.” Sift through my YouTube watch history and you’ll discover endless smokey eye, graphic eyeliner, and Sephora haul videos. But despite an affinity for editorial makeup looks, the reality is that I tend to keep things pretty simple. I’m a tinted moisturizer, mascara, and lip gloss person, and right now, a product shoppers say is a “must” for a “natural look” is on rare sale.

EltaMD’s UV Daily Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 sunscreen is currently 20 percent off at Dermstore for just one more day. The tinted, moisturizing SPF has earned itself a spot in Hailey Bieber’s everyday skincare routine and Drew Barrymore once shared it as a “favorite” beauty product in an Instagram post. But on top of celebrity accolades, the sun-protecting, skin-blurring product is a shopper favorite, with hundreds of perfect ratings. And right now, you can grab it for just $30 at Dermstore.

EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 40

Dermstore

Shop now: $30 with code REFRESH (Originally $38); dermstore.com

EltaMD’s tinted sunscreen is zinc oxide-based, designed to protect skin against UVA and UVB rays which (I know you know the importance of sunscreen, but just in case) can cause burning in the moment and, overtime, can lead to wrinkles and discoloration. It’s also formulated with nourishing, hydrating ingredients — including hyaluronic acid and vitamin E — that allows this to pull triple-duty as a tint, sunscreen, and moisturizer.

As a moisturizer, shoppers love that it “absorbs well,” “does not leave [their] face greasy” and “leaves a nice subtle glow.” Another, who had this recommended to them by an esthetician, wrote that it’s, “hands down one of the best SPF moisturizers [they’ve] used,” noting that they “currently use this as [their] daily moisturizer and don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.” 

And in terms of coverage, this tint is “perfect,” wrote a shopper who explained that they were trying to “move away from foundation.” According to others, it “slightly blurs” and “help[s] even out” skin, with one even comparing it to the popular Supergoop Glowscreen a beauty writer recently said conceals their tomato-red complexion. “Ever since I switched over…to this sunscreen, I’ve noticed fewer breakouts and my skin always looks so glowy,” they wrote.

Dermstore’s sale will only last a few more hours, so grab the shopper and celebrity-favorite tint, moisturizer, and SPF while it’s on sale for 20 percent off with code REFRESH.  

Related Articles
BYBI Eye Plump Overnight Eye Cream Retinol Alternative
Shoppers in Their Mid-40s Say This Now-$16 Eye Cream “Does Wonders” for Dark Circles and Puffiness
Amazon Wrinkle Patches Best Seller
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Wrinkle Patches Make Facial Lines “Barely Visible”
Amazonâs Hidden Viral Beauty Storefront Best-Selling Products
Amazon’s Hidden Viral Beauty Storefront Has Major Deals on Best-Selling Products Starting at $5
Ourself CPC - I Finally Found a Hydrating Cleanser Strong Enough to Skip a Double Cleanse That Wonât Strip My Sensitive Skin
I Don’t Have to Double Cleanse Thanks to This Hydrating Face Wash That Removes Dirt and Buildup With One Pump
Drew Barrymore and I Both Rely on This No. 1 Best-Selling $8 Makeup Remover That's Great for "Sensitive Skin"
Drew Barrymore and I Both Use Amazon’s Best-Selling $6 Makeup Remover That “Erases Everything”
foundation for skin filter
I’m a Beauty Editor Who Tests Hundreds of Products a Month, and This Is the Best Filter-Like Skin Tint
Filorga TIME-ZERO Multi-correction Anti-Wrinkle Serum
This Wrinkle-Blasting Serum From a Brand InStyle Readers Can’t Get Enough of Is on Sale
First Aid Beauty Face Moisturizer
I Keep Getting Compliments on My Glowing Complexion Since Using This Sensitive Skin-Friendly Moisturizer
Healing Face Moisturizer
I Got a Chemical Peel for the First Time, and I Relied on This Repairing Moisturizer to Heal My Skin
Avene Serum
One Shopper Shocked Their Esthetician With “Noticeably Firmer” Skin Thanks to This On-Sale Wrinkle Serum
Nurses and New Moms Are Wowed By This Depuffing Eye Cream
New Moms Saw a “Major Improvement” in Dark Circles Thanks to This Nurse-Approved Eye Cream
I've Been Using This $7 Face Powder for 10 Years, and It's My Secret to Perfectly Mattified and Blurred Skin
I've Been Using This $7 Face Powder for 10 Years, and It's My Secret to Perfectly Mattified and Blurred Skin
My Dark Under-Eye Circles Disappear When I Use This Blurring Primer and Creamy Concealer Combo
The Blurring Primer and Concealer Duo I’ve Used for Years Makes My Dark Under-Eye Circles Disappear
Shoppers say this body lotion makes "skin look younger" by "fading dark spots" and "wrinkles"
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Body Lotion Makes “Alligator Skin” Look “Younger"
Olivia Culpo moisturizer Amazon
Shoppers Say They're "Getting More Compliments" on Their Skin Thanks to Olivia Culpo's $15 Moisturizer
This Vitamin C-Infused Skin Tint
This Vitamin C-Infused Skin Tint Makes It Look Like I Don’t Have Pores, Hyperpigmentation, or Redness