This On-Sale Night Cream From a Brand Drew Barrymore Uses Is Like 8 Hours of Sleep in a Jar

Shoppers say they wake up with a "nice glow" after use.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 @ 03:00AM

Shoppers Say This Night Cream From a Drew Barrymore-Used Brand Makes You Wake Up With a 'Nice Glow'
Photo:

Elta MD/ InStyle

Beauty sleep is more than just anecdotally true — it’s backed by science. When we snooze, our skin enters repair mode, revving up production of collagen, melatonin, and human growth hormone — each of which plays a role in maintaining a plump, youthful complexion. Nighttime is also when our skin loses the most moisture — hence why overnight creams are typically richer than daytime formulas. Known as transepidermal water loss (TEWL), this moisture-sapping phenomenon can be mitigated — first and foremost, by strengthening the all-important skin barrier.

EltaMD might just have the answer in the form of its Skin Recovery Night Mask. A brand used by the likes of Drew Barrymore, Hailey Bieber, and countless dermatologists I’ve met, EltaMD is known for its sunscreens — though it’d be a shame to, er, sleep on this nighttime cream, which imparts a fresh-faced, well-rested glow come morning. Over time, it strengthens the skin barrier for a healthier, hydrated complexion. And for a limited time, the night cream is 20 percent off at Dermstore

EltaMD Skin Recovery Night Mask

EltaMD

The EltaMD Skin Recovery Night Mask is a highly hydrating sleeping cream that strengthens the skin’s barrier and supports overnight repair mode. In doing so, the cream helps maintain hydrated, healthy looking skin, and imparts a soft feel and well-rested, fresh-faced look in the morning.

The rich, creamy moisturizer is fantastic for ultra-dry skin and redness-prone complexions, though it’s also perfect for any skin type, including acne-prone and sensitive skin thanks to its non-comedogenic and fragrance-free formula.

Jojoba oil and vitamin E — both of which can help keep “the skin barrier intact and healthy,” to lessen TEWL, dermatologist Dr. Anar Mikailov, MD, previously shared with InStyle, are both present in EltaMD’s nighttime moisturizer. The cream also contains a blend of amino acids that’s unique to the brand, and are combined specifically to repair the skin barrier and calm redness.

According to shoppers, it delivers on these promises. One reviewer, who has sensitive, combination skin, says the moisturizer “relieves redness, soothes, and gives your complexion a nice glow… when you wake up.” Another shopper says the cream makes their “face feel like silk."

For skin that looks well-rested in the morning and is supported while it works hard at night, shop the EltaMD Skin Recovery Night Mask while it’s on sale for 20 percent off at Dermstore.

