Elon Musk and Grimes Secretly Welcomed a Third Child

The exes are already parents to a son, X Æ A-Xii, and a daughter, Exa Dark.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 11, 2023 @ 09:14AM
Elon Musk, Grimes
Photo:

Getty

Elon Musk and Grimes have secretly welcomed a third baby, according to a new biography based on the Tesla CEO. 

In the the book, which is set to be released on Sept. 12 and is written by journalist Walter Isaacson, the former couple became parents again to a third child, a son named Techno Mechanicus. His nickname is reportedly Tau. Other details including when or where the baby was born have not yet been disclosed. 

Musk and Grimes (born Claire Boucher) welcomed their first child, son X Æ A-12, whose name was later changed to X Æ A-Xii and is nicknamed “X” in May 2020. Less than a year later, the pair welcomed a daughter via surrogate named Exa Dark Sideræl, who is nicknamed “Y," after they had already broken up

Elon Musk, Grimes

Getty

Musk is also a father to the six children he shares with his ex-wife, author Justine Wilson, as well as twins, son Strider and daughter Azure, with venture capitalist Shivon Zilis in November 2021 — weeks before he and Grimes welcomed their daughter.  

After the news broke about the pair's third baby, Elon took to X (Formerly known as Twitter) to offer some clarification behind the newborn's unique name. "Tau Techno Mechanicus. Circumference/Diameter," he wrote. As for their eldest son, X Æ A-Xii, Grimes explained the meaning, revealing that X stands for "the unknown variable," while Æ is "my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)," and A-12 refers to an aircraft which is the "precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft)."

Exa, meanwhile, refers to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS, while Dark symbolizes “the unknown."

Related Articles
Actor Chris Evans arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Got Married
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Second Baby's Name Has Been Revealed
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith Has the Hairstyle of the Summer, According to TikTok
Eva Longoria Smiling Over Her Shoulder at 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala
Eva Longoria Declared That Summer Isn't Over With Another Vacation Photo Dump
Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth Vanity Fair 2012
This Is the Moment Miley Cyrus Realized Her Marriage to Liam Hemsworth Was ‘No Longer Going to Work’
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker AMIRI
Kourtney Kardashian Shared That She Underwent "Urgent Fetal Surgery"
Hailey and Justin Bieber Finally Dressed Like They're Headed to the Same Place
Hailey and Justin Bieber Finally Dressed Like They're Headed to the Same Place
Gigi Hadid attends the Cannes Film Festival red carpet
Gigi Hadid Says Khai Is Already Getting in on Her Beauty Routine
Emily Ratajkowski PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell
Emily Ratajkowski Welcomed NYFW in a Completely Sheer Cowl Neck Minidress With Nothing But a Black Thong
Joe Jonas Sophie Turner Vanity Fair 2023
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Speak Out For The First Time Since Filing For Divorce
Tina Knowles and Beyonce
Tina Knowles Celebrated Beyoncé's Birthday With a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Her Three Kids
Joey King and Steven Piet
Joey King Got Married in a Super-Secret Ceremony Over the Weekend
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Divorcing After Four Years of Marriage
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
Hailey and Justin Bieber Styled the Same Leather Jacket Two Ways at the US Open
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant With Her Fourth Child
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus Revealed She Fell In Love With Liam Hemsworth While Filming ‘The Last Song’