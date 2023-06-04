Elliot Page Revealed He Had a Secret Relationship With Kate Mara While She Was Dating Max Minghella

"The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara."

Elliot Page is opening up about his past relationships in his new memoir Pageboy, which included a love triangle between himself, Kate Mara, and her boyfriend at the time, Max Minghella. 

In an excerpt published by People, Page — who came out as gay in 2014 and announced he was transgender six years later — wrote that he and Mara had a secret relationship after meeting on the set of X-Men: Days of Future Past. “The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara. She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella,” Page explained, adding that Minghella was supportive of Mara exploring the relationship with Page. 

Kate Mara, Elliot Page

Getty

Elliot revealed that Kate loved him and ultimately told Max, "I never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can."

He continued, “This was right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak. I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that — I think a lot of us do this — who aren’t fully available. And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away. And I think that is definitely a pattern in my life.”

Kate Mara, Max Minghella

Getty

While Elliot and Kate's relationship didn't last, he says that they are still close (Mara has read the book and is reportedly attending a book event with Page in Los Angeles this month). "I think the love and care that we have for each other is its very own special thing," Page explained. "Separate from the intimacy that I write about.”

Mara and Minghella also broke up, and the actress went on to marry Jamie Bell in 2017. 

In addition to Kate, Elliot revealed he had a "painful" relationship with a closeted costar for two years. Refusing to out the actor, he referred to them as "Ryan" in the book, describing how they kept their romance a secret from the public and even some of Page's friends. “Ultimately, I do think she loved me. We loved each other and that was very real in our bubble," Page said. "It was fantastic. You know, it was really beautiful. I admired her and how she inspired me in many ways. But feeling hidden was far too painful." He added, "That was impossible and not a sustainable relationship at all. And it taught me that I was not gonna do that again.”

