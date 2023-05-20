Elle Fanning Joined Zoë Kravitz in Embracing This Quintessential Summer Shoe

And you can get the style starting at $3.

Published on May 20, 2023

Elle Fanning Joined ZoÃ« Kravitz in Embracing This Quintessential Summer Shoe
Working at Old Navy in high school, I developed an aversion to flip-flops. While lots of retail jobs reserved the right to deny your request to take Black Friday off, Old Navy was quick to let you know that during its iconic $1 flip-flop sale, you would be on-site restocking the rubber thongs. Between ringing up hundreds of flip-flops and digging through bins in the back hoping to find missing sizes, I decided I’d never wear them again. Well, that was until recently when Elle Fanning and Zoë Kravitz’s street style convinced me to drop the grudge and embrace the quintessential summer shoe.

At the end of April, Kravitz was spotted in a pair of elevated black flip-flops that indicated the practical summer shoe was ready to re-enter the chat. And when Fanning arrived at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the pair of white slingback sandals she’s been wearing on repeat since last month, I knew it was officially time to pay the practical summer shoe a revisit. Both actresses took the idea of the thong sandal and elevated it, with Fanning favoring a frayed satin pair from The Row (they’re sold out, sorry!) and Kravitz opting for a black leather pair. To help you get the look, I rounded up 10 similar styles that bring quality and style to the summer staple, with prices starting at just $3.

As a self-identified Croc girl (you can’t beat the brand’s comfort or durability), the first style on my list of flip-flop must-haves is the brand’s Brooklyn Flip Low Wedge. The brand elevated the otherwise classic style by *literally* elevating it, adding a 1.7-inch platform to the shoe. This style features the brand’s comfy foam footbed for all-day wearability and a simple, thick strap similar to Fanning’s pair. A number of shoppers wrote that the shoes are so “extremely comfortable” and “fashionable” that they plan to order more, while one person even called them “the most comfortable” flip-flops they have “ever owned.” 

Crocs Women's Brooklyn Platform Flip Flops, Bone, 9

Amazon

Shop now: $55; amazon.com and crocs.com

If you love a platform shoe but crave more eye-catching colors, Coach’s leather Sylvie Sandal is available in a fun bubblegum pink shade (as well as classic black and off-white). One shopper noted that the puffy style can easily be dressed up or down.

COACH Sylvie Leather Sandal

Zappos

Shop now: $165; zappos.com and coach.com

There’s also Band of the Free’s Solana Flip-Flop, which puts a slight twist on the classic style; the sandal’s pillowy strap and square toe adds both a little more comfort and flare to the summer shoe. Made out of leather, it’s available in four colors — including black and eye-catching neons — and features a cushioned footbed. Shoppers describe the pair as “comfy and cute.”

band of the free Solana Flip Flop (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com

When it comes to comfort, you kind of can’t beat Voinic’s podiatrist-approved flip-flops, which are available in 20 colors at Amazon. The style boasts both suede and leather straps, cushy midsoles, and more than 2,600 five-star ratings. One shopper loved that the comfortable style has “great arch support and stability” while being “a little more fancy than simple flip-flops.” Another raved that they feel just as good as they look, noting that they can “walk miles” in them.

Vionic Women's Rest Aloe Toe Post Sandals- Supportive

Amazon

Shop now: $90; amazon.com

Stepping outside of its sold-out shapewear and celebrity collaborations, Skims released a platform sandal that even flip-flop hesitant shoppers are sold on. “I was skeptical at first… [but] they are really comfortable, cushiony, and supportive when walking,” said one person. Another customer got straight to the point and described the shoes as “stupid comfortable.”

Skims MOLDED SANDAL

Skims

Shop now: $68; skims.com

Take a page from Hollywood’s cool-girl handbook and grab a pair of practical flip-flops ahead of summer.

T-Strap Flip-Flops for Women (Partially Plant-Based)

Old Navy

Shop now: $3 (Originally $7); oldnavy.com

Maeve Puffy Knotted Sandals

Anthropologie

Shop now: $80; anthroplogie.com

Birkenstock Gizeh Big Buckle Flip Flop (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop now: $160; nordstrom.com

