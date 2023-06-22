Elle Fanning's Latest Princess Gown Is Her Dreamiest One, Ever

We guarantee that Elle Fanning's Rodarte princess gown wasn't made by magical mice and birds, but you wouldn't be remiss to think that the enchanting creation came from a fairy tale. In a new Instagram post shared by her longtime stylist Samantha McMillen, Fanning has all the trappings of a Disney princess, from the over-the-top ball gown to the grand staircase — and even a bit of stained glass, for good measure.

McMillen gave fans a look at the outfit and shared that it was for an upcoming partnership with Cartier. Fanning's gown included a regal off-the-shoulder neckline, shimmering crystals sprayed across the teal gown, and layers and layers of tulle over a tan-colored underskirt. There were no glass slippers in sight, but Fanning's glam included princess-worthy red lips and a deep flush across her cheeks.

Instagram/samanthamcmillen_stylist

"Elle x Rodarte from the #Cartier #graindecafé commercial shoot. Such a beautiful look! #ellefanning #rodarte photos by me #bts," McMillen wrote alongside the photos.

Season 3 of Fanning's Hulu series, The Great, dropped back in May, and while there hasn't been any news on a season 4, the actress spoke to Deadline about what could happen if one materializes.

"We don’t know how it’s going to end," Fanning said of the series, which blends fiction with history. She also noted that the cast and crew were prepared for the untimely death of Peter III, played by Nicolas Hoult.

“I think we knew it was looming, even though we’re not completely historically accurate,” Fanning said. “It had to happen at some point.”

She went on to say that Empress Catherine is freer now without her husband — and that means that any future storylines can proceed without any restrictions. "Her goals are beautiful, but how can she implement them while being married to this person? She desperately loves him, but she’s desperately trying to change him like we do with all our partners," she said.

