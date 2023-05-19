Elle Fanning's Cannes Party Dress Was Equal Parts Disco and Avant-Garde

Paco Rabanne got me in a chokehold.

Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on May 19, 2023

This week, Elle Fanning is living her fashion fantasies in Cannes as the belle of the ball. After giving us a glimpse of her descending on the south of France in a slinky blue Khaite dress, the actress was at it again, donning an ethereal Alexander McQueen ball gown. And to solidify her spot on the best-dressed list, her shimmering, sculptural Paco Rabanne dress left all her other red-carpet looks in the dust.

elle fanning cannes

Instagram/ELLEFANNING

Thursday night, Fanning stepped out in a high risk, high reward party dress with that had us deceased. For an event celebrating Paco Rabanne, she slipped into an extravagant metallic dress from the fashion house’s Fall 2023 collection with an empire waist skirt adorned in silver teardrop paillettes that glistened as she glided. The most notable part of the striking look was undoubtedly the brooch-like flowers that covered her bust (now that’s what we call trust), along with a similar embellishment in the center of her chest that attached to a structured necklace to create a halter silhouette. The model styled the risqué disco number with a pair of sky-high silver heels and a matching rhinestone mini bag. Clips on Fanning's Instagram feed showed the work of art in motion.

elle fanning cannes

Instagram/ELLEFANNING

Beauty-wise, Elle wore her platinum blonde tresses down and straight with a middle part and put on a generous swirl of pink blush, as well as a swipe of rose-tinted lip gloss.

Elle Fanning Cannes

Jacopo Raule/GC Image

Earlier that day, the actress was spotted leaving the Hotel Martinez during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in a delicate white lace Rodarte gown with ribbon details, matching straps, and a lace-trimmed hem. She styled the see-through sheath with white floral appliqué heels. Her hair was sleek and straight, with a middle part and flushed cheeks and rosy lips finished off her glam.

