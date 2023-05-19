Elle Fanning Is the Queen of Cannes — Here Are Her Best Looks Ever

Each spring as film lovers flock to the Cannes Film Festival, fashion devotees are glued to their devices, anxiously awaiting images from each photocall and red carpet outfit to appear on their tiny screens. This year, the 76th annual film festival is no exception. And, if you’re as obsessed with celebrity style as we are, then you’ll probably agree that for the past five years, there has clearly been a belle of the ball: Elle Fanning.

Fanning has attended Cannes regularly since 2016, notably serving as a judge — the youngest ever at age 21 — in 2019. Her outfits, the brainchild of longtime stylist Samantha McMillen, are always on point. Whether evoking ethereal princess vibes, flashing back to the ‘40s, or avant-garde, Fanning is always one to watch on Hollywood’s red carpets, but it’s at Cannes where this style star truly shines.

Getty Images

This year, we've already been wowed by Fanning’s first appearance in a stunning Alexander McQueen gown by Sarah Burton, which she wore to attend the official opening ceremony. To top off the look, she was bedecked with dazzling Cartier jewels.

Ahead, see her best looks from years past.

2016: Zuhair Murad

In Zuhair Murad.

We’d be remiss not to kick off this list with Fanning’s first-ever appearance at the festival, walking the red carpet ahead of the screening of her 2016 psychological horror film, Neon Demon. This was the very beginning of her Cannes red carpet reign.

2017: Rodarte

In a Rodarte gown and Chanel jewelry.

Pretty in purple, Fanning's voluminous Rodarte gown and pendant necklace was the perfect look to fête her 2017 film, The Beguiled.

2017: Vivienne Westwood

In a Vivienne Westwood gown. Getty Images

That same year, Fanning donned what would be the first of her many beautiful ballgowns. Designed by Vivienne Westwood with a custom bustle and handpainted unicorn, this elegant look landed her on everyone’s radar.

2019: Reem Acra

In a Reem Acra gown, Sophia Webster shoes, and Chopard jewelry. Getty Images

Fanning transformed from a Disney princess into real-life royalty when she donned this gorgeous beaded gown and tulle cape for the festival’s closing ceremonies in 2019.

2019: Vivienne Westwood Couture

In a Vivienne Westwood Couture gown, Chopard jewelry, and Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Getty Images

Westwood’s designs made another memorable appearance when Fanning walked the red carpet at the Chopard party. Years before “Barbiecore” was a thing, this bright pink look stood out in a major way.

2019: Valentino

In a Valentino gown, Chopard jewels, and Sophia Webster shoes. Getty Images

Possibly the sweetest of Fanning’s red carpet outfits, this botanical ballgown with puffy sleeves and plunging neckline stood out at the festival premiere of Les Mis.

2019: Gucci

In a Gucci gown and Chopard jewelry. Getty Images

Audible gasps were heard around the world when Fanning stepped out in this stunning champagne-colored Gucci gown at Cannes’s 2019 opening ceremony. This look set the tone for Fanning’s festival outfits that year, all of which evoked an elegant, old Hollywood glamour with many custom and couture pieces.

2019: Dior

In a Dior blouse and skirt and Agent Provocateur corset. Getty Images

McMillen worked with the house of Dior to create this custom look that pays homage to Dior’s “new look” that gained popularity in the post-war era. Featuring a cinched waist, silk organza blouse, and an A-line black tulle skirt, this outfit evokes major Grace Kelly glamour. The red lip and woven, wide-brimmed raffia hat are simply the cherries on top.



2022: Armani Privé

In an Armani PrivÃ© gown and Chopard Jewelry. Getty Images



The Cannes Film Festival was canceled for the first time in its history in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fanning did not attend in 2021, so everyone was eager to see her return to the festival’s red carpet in 2022. This ethereal Armani gown, worn to the screening of Top Gun: Maverick, did not disappoint.