Elle Fanning Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance in a Slinky LBD

From Mariah Carey’s waist-snatching look to Lizzo’s incredibly chaotic take, celebs everywhere have made it more than official: ‘Tis the season of the LBD. The latest star to slip into the effortless trend? None other than Elle Fanning, who wore a slinky version of the closet staple during a rare red carpet appearance.

On Thursday, the actress arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon in support of her boyfriend, Max Minghella, who stars in the film. Calling on a timeless silhouette (in more ways than one), Fanning wore a vintage black Alexander McQueen satin gown for the occasion that featured asymmetrical sleeves, a subtle mermaid skirt, and a scoop-neck design. Bright red lipstick and blown-out waves added to Elle’s Old Hollywood vibe, and she finished the look by accessorizing with dainty jewelry and simple black heels.

For his part, Minghella looked equally dapper for the occasion, donning a black pinstriped suit layered over a white button-down and paired with a black tie.

Fanning and Minghella weren’t the only familiar faces to step out for the star-studded affair. Other notable attendees included several of Minghella’s co-stars, such as Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Olivia Wilde. While viewers will have to wait until the film’s Dec. 23 release date to see what it’s all about, Robbie recently opened up about one jaw-dropping scene during a chat with Carey Mulligan for Variety’s Actors on Actors series.

When describing Babylon’s opening scene, Margot described it as “this enormously debauched, crazy, wild party. And there’s lots of people wearing very little or nothing.” She continued, “It's pretty much a party-slash-orgy. It kind of turns into an orgy.”

