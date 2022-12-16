Elle Fanning Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance in a Slinky LBD

And vintage Alexander McQueen, no less.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022 @ 11:23AM
Elle Fanning 'Babylon' premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

From Mariah Carey’s waist-snatching look to Lizzo’s incredibly chaotic take, celebs everywhere have made it more than official: ‘Tis the season of the LBD. The latest star to slip into the effortless trend? None other than Elle Fanning, who wore a slinky version of the closet staple during a rare red carpet appearance.

On Thursday, the actress arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon in support of her boyfriend, Max Minghella, who stars in the film. Calling on a timeless silhouette (in more ways than one), Fanning wore a vintage black Alexander McQueen satin gown for the occasion that featured asymmetrical sleeves, a subtle mermaid skirt, and a scoop-neck design. Bright red lipstick and blown-out waves added to Elle’s Old Hollywood vibe, and she finished the look by accessorizing with dainty jewelry and simple black heels.

Elle Fanning Max Minghella 'Babylon' premiere

Getty Images

For his part, Minghella looked equally dapper for the occasion, donning a black pinstriped suit layered over a white button-down and paired with a black tie.

Fanning and Minghella weren’t the only familiar faces to step out for the star-studded affair. Other notable attendees included several of Minghella’s co-stars, such as Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Olivia Wilde. While viewers will have to wait until the film’s Dec. 23 release date to see what it’s all about, Robbie recently opened up about one jaw-dropping scene during a chat with Carey Mulligan for Variety’s Actors on Actors series.

When describing Babylon’s opening scene, Margot described it as “this enormously debauched, crazy, wild party. And there’s lots of people wearing very little or nothing.” She continued, “It's pretty much a party-slash-orgy. It kind of turns into an orgy.”

Related Articles
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson's Plunging Sequined Suit Made a Case for Skipping the Holiday Party Dress
Lily Collins 'Emily in Paris' screening New York City
Lily Collins Paired a Glitzy Bow-Covered Minidress With the Tallest Bedazzled Platform Heels
Lily Collins New York City Green Button-Up Minidress "Emily in Paris" Press
Lily Collins Channeled Emily Cooper's Chaotic Style With a Neon Green Button-Up Over a Micro-Minidress
Lizzo Myke Wright Grammy Museum
Lizzo’s Chaotic LBD Included a Plunging Neckline and Sky-High Lace-Up Slits
Kylie Jenner Santa Monica leather outfit
Kylie Jenner Went Full-On Biker Chick in Head-to-Toe Leather
Sarah Jessica Parker Fendi Fashion Show NYFW
Sarah Jessica Parker Modeled All Her Fendi Baguettes at Once
Naomi Ackie Schiaparelli I Wanna Dance With Somebody premier
Naomi Ackie Looked Like a Glittering Chandelier at the Premiere of the Whitney Houston Biopic
Michelle Obama Balmain Jeans
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top
Selena Gomez New York City houndstooth coat
Selena Gomez Layered a Sleek Houndstooth Trench Coat Over a Louis Vuitton Skirt
Katie Holmes 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Y2K Look
Katie Holmes's Stylist Broke Her Silence on Her Controversial Y2K Look
Jessica Chastain Black-and-White Dress Paramount+ UK Launch June 2022
Jessica Chastain Gave Fans a Rare Glimpse Into Life With Her Daughter
Kate Hudson Wore a Skirt With Butt-Baring Slits and a Shimmering Sheer Overlay
Kate Hudson Wore a Gown With Butt-Baring Slits and a Shimmering Sheer Overlay
Mindy Kaling Red Dress IG
Mindy Kaling Wore a Super-Sexy Red Dress With the Coolest Sleeve Detail
Kylie Jenner Instagram Aspen Skims onesie
Kylie Jenner Styled the Sexiest Button-Up Onesie With the Fuzziest Boots
Lily Collins Blue Set Beige Coat New York City December 2022
Lily Collins Paired Her Coordinating Set With the Most Unexpected Coat
Dua Lipa Jade Cropper Dress and Pants Instagram Post December 2022
Dua Lipa Wore the Most Confusing Combination of a Cut-out Dress and Pants