TikTokers Compare This $8 Damage-Repairing Hair Mask to $30 Formulas

The Amazon best-seller has nearly 25,000 perfect ratings.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023 @ 11:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Olaplex Alternative Is Trending on TikTok Again
Amazon / Instyle.

There was once a time when breakage and damage were an inevitable part of changing the style and color of your hair. However, thanks to breakout brands like Olaplex, just about everyone who dabbles with bleach and curling irons knows exactly what a hair mask is and how to use it. Unfortunately, much like a fresh balayage, the cost of these high-end, breakage-mending formulas can start to add up. With hair trends beginning to cycle back to adventurous colors like purple and old classics like “expensive blonde,” shoppers are, naturally, heading to TikTok to solve this dilemma, and landing on previously-viral $8 solution that’s been an Amazon bestseller for years: the Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Coating Protein Treatment. 

“We found a dupe!” exclaimed @femmeprincesskai in a video on TikTok, who noted that the treatment’s ingredient list is similar to those famous formulas from OIaplex and K18. “I got it and used it on my hair three days ago, and my hair feels so soft,” raved fellow creator @ashleyleiz. “I one hundred percent agree with the hype around this,” they continued, adding that it brought moisture back to their usually dry ends.

The power behind this nourishing treatment hinges on some super-effective ingredients. The word ceramides might make you think of skincare, however, these naturally occurring lipids are also excellent for fortifying your strands against the frizz and splitting that accompanies with hair dyes and washes. Meanwhile, collagen, the product’s namesake, is thought to accelerate the healing process by restoring moisture to your scalp and follicles (although studies have not conclusively proven its topical benefits). Honorable mentions from the ingredients list also include hydrating glycerin and softening hydrolyzed silk.

Elizavecca cer-100 collagen coating hair protein

Amazon

Shop now: $8; amazon.com and iherb.com

So many reviewers swear by the revitalizing effects of this TikTok-trending mask. “I have tried high end products like Olaplex and Ouai and you get the same results, if not even better, and half the price,” wrote one shopper, who declared it a “holy grail product” for achieving “silky” texture. Another fan added that it “literally saved” their bleach “fried” locks. “I felt the difference immediately,” they added. A third shopper agreed that it “revived” their “severely damaged hair,” and left it shiny and soft after 15 minutes.

When it comes to investing in your hair, it’s important to do your research before cutting into your beauty budget. However, considering that this mask, which now has nearly 25,000 perfect Amazon ratings, is about the price of a bougie cup of coffee, it’s definitely worth a try. Shop it from Amazon or iHerb for just $8.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

I Went Five Days Without Washing My Hair Thanks to This Just-Launched Dry Shampoo
Olaplex Just Launched an Ultra-Lightweight Dry Shampoo — and it Helped Me Go Five Days Without a Wash
Maybelline and The Drop V-Day Storefront
Amazon’s Trendiest Fashion Brand Teamed Up With Maybelline to Curate the Perfect Valentine’s Day Looks
I Own Over 600 Nail Polishes, and These 4 Products Are My Staples for Salon-Perfect Manicures
I Own Over 600 Nail Polishes, and These 4 Products Are My Staples for Salon-Perfect Manicures
Related Articles
Kim Kardashian and North West Boating Instagram
Kim Kardashian and North West Made the Cutest Mother-Daughter GRWM
Paula's Choice Skincare Exfoliant
If You Found the Famous Paula’s Choice Exfoliator to Be Harsh, There’s a Sensitive Skin Version of the Formula
I Own Over 600 Nail Polishes, and These 4 Products Are My Staples for Salon-Perfect Manicures
I Own Over 600 Nail Polishes, and These 4 Products Are My Staples for Salon-Perfect Manicures
This New, InStyle-Approved Blush Was the Star Makeup Product of the 2023 Grammys Update #1
This New, InStyle-Approved Blush Was the Star Makeup Product of the 2023 Grammys
Heidi Klum Grammys
Megan Fox, Heidi Klum, and Doja Cat Used the Same Under-$12 Beauty Find for Their Grammys Glam
Lather CPC - We Tested This New HA Serum on Our Teamâs Many Skin Types, and Each Saw 'Refreshed' Skin and a 'Lasting Glow'
We Tried This New Hydrating Serum on Our Team’s Many Skin Types, and All Saw a 'Refreshed' and 'Luminous’ Glow
Martha Stewart Facial
Martha Stewart’s Smooth Complexion in That Viral Selfie Is Thanks to an $18 Collagen-Packed Mask
Hair Treatment
Hundreds of Shoppers Say This $14 Treatment Makes Hair “Stronger” and “Twice as Thick”
Briogeo charcoal scalp mask review
I Rely on This Charcoal Hair Mask to Save My Dry, Flakey Scalp All Winter Long
I'm Falling Back in Love With This Polarizing Early 2000s Trend That Celebrities Keep Wearing
I’m Falling Back in Love With This Polarizing Early 2000s Trend That Celebrities Keep Wearing
Vegamour New Launches
The Brand Behind Nicole Kidman’s “Favorite” Shampoo Launched a Hydrating Line That Promises “Glass-Like Shine”
This Sexy Dress Trend Is Taking Over Hollywood
Salma Hayek, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner Have All Worn This Sexy Dress Trend Taking Over Hollywood
St. Tropez face bronzing mist review
This Hydrating Facial Tanning Mist Gives Me the Perfect Natural-Looking Glow All Winter Long
Tiktok viral makeup powder puffs
The Viral Makeup Powder Puffs Used by TikTokers Like Alix Earle Are on Sale for $2 Apiece
Best-selling Amazon makeup brush set
I Use Amazon’s Best-Selling Makeup Brush Set Every Day, and It’s on Sale for $8 Right Now
Iâm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 8 Things In My Cart Right Now
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 8 Things I Can't Resist Buying This Month