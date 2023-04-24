Shoppers Say This $5 Eyeshadow Stick “Stays Put All Day” Without Creasing or Smudging

As a beauty writer, I love everything about doing my makeup; but, I’ll be the first to admit, I always get tripped up when it comes to perfecting my eyeshadow. Wasted products, several makeup wipes, and no less than 30 minutes later, I’m finally left with my desired look. While experimenting with eye makeup is all fun and games in my free time, this process isn’t exactly efficient on the day-to-day. That’s why I recently added eyeshadow sticks into my daily beauty regimen — and let’s just say I’m never going back to traditional shadows. The convenient, easy-to-use applicators cut my getting ready time in half, and the latest addition to my cart is the E.l.f. Cosmetics No Budge Shadow Stick for just $5 at Amazon.

The cream eyeshadow’s twist-up crayon design eliminates the need for makeup brushes and allows for quick use on-the-go. Plus, its fine, sharpenable tip makes smooth, precise lines easier than ever before. You can shop the shadow sticks in eight matte shades, ranging from versatile neutral tones to bright corals, yellows, and greens perfect for spring. And, thanks to the product’s buildable pigment, it can be worn alone or as a vibrant base under your go-to powder shadows. The best part? While the eyeshadow is creamy and blendable when applied, it becomes crease-proof and smudge-resistant once it dries, so it’s sure to last you all day.

E.l.f.’s shadow stick is one of Amazon’s newest beauty releases this spring, and shoppers are already big fans of the convenient product. One reviewer called the eye crayon “a breeze to apply,” thanks to its handy applicator. And, another customer described the eyeshadow as the perfect “no-makeup look,” since its “subtle color” and “soft matte” finish make it “very natural looking” and great for daily wear.

When it comes to staying power, shoppers have a lot to say about the budget friendly E.l.f. pick. The same purchaser from above went on to add that the cream eyeshadow “stays put all day,” while a different person said they experience “no creasing” when they layer the product as a “transition shade” with other shadows. Another customer loves the formula so much, they wear it as eyeliner, too, and they’ve purchased “nearly every shade” available.

Be sure to shop the E.l.f. Cosmetics No Budge Matte Shadow Stick for just $5 at Amazon, and browse through more colors of the popular product, below.

