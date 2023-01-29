Amazon Shoppers Say This $5 Multi-Stick Replaces Blush, Eyeshadow, and Lip Tint

For nights out, I love the ritual of a multi-step, multi-product makeup routine. Finding the right mix of creams and powders while trying the latest TikTok hacks is part of the pregame, taking sips of my drink in between layers of lip balms and glosses. But on weekdays, when I allot myself five minutes to apply both skincare and makeup, streamlined beauty is the key — which is why I often find myself gravitating towards multi-use products. And one in particular has quickly become an Amazon shopper-favorite.

Popular drugstore brand E.l.f. has long been one of my go-tos, thanks to its lineup of under-$10 products that actually work, including a full-coverage concealer, easy-to-apply bronzer, and primer that shoppers say fills in fine lines. The newest product to grab my attention is the brand’s $5 Multi-Stick, which is currently Amazon’s fourth best-selling beauty product.

The brand’s Monochromatic Multi-Stick — as the name implies — is designed to replace a number of your everyday makeup products. The lineup includes a range of pink, red, and orange shades that give it the ability to function as a blush and lip tint, and the hints of shimmer give it that highlighter glow. Many shoppers also note that they use the product in place of eyeshadow, gently applying just a touch of the blendable product across their eyelids.

The multi-stick has over 19,000 perfect ratings, with many Amazon shoppers loving the simplicity and color payoff. “I'm in my 50s and wear little to no makeup most days…I like that I can wear this blush without any other makeup and it gives just enough of a hint of color so I don't appear washed out,” wrote one shopper. Another wrote that they, “love how it smoothly adds color to [their] cheeks, and it stays on all day long.” A number of customers also describe the formula as “creamy,” noting that it is, “very easy to blend.”

For a simplified makeup routine that still gives you an all-over glow, grab E.l.f.’s three-in-one multi-stick from Amazon for $5.