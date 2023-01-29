Beauty Makeup Face Bronzer and Blush Amazon Shoppers Say This $5 Multi-Stick Replaces Blush, Eyeshadow, and Lip Tint It’s one of Amazon’s best-selling beauty products. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Instagram Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 29, 2023 @ 11:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon/ InStyle For nights out, I love the ritual of a multi-step, multi-product makeup routine. Finding the right mix of creams and powders while trying the latest TikTok hacks is part of the pregame, taking sips of my drink in between layers of lip balms and glosses. But on weekdays, when I allot myself five minutes to apply both skincare and makeup, streamlined beauty is the key — which is why I often find myself gravitating towards multi-use products. And one in particular has quickly become an Amazon shopper-favorite. Popular drugstore brand E.l.f. has long been one of my go-tos, thanks to its lineup of under-$10 products that actually work, including a full-coverage concealer, easy-to-apply bronzer, and primer that shoppers say fills in fine lines. The newest product to grab my attention is the brand’s $5 Multi-Stick, which is currently Amazon’s fourth best-selling beauty product. Amazon Shop now: $5; amazon.com The brand’s Monochromatic Multi-Stick — as the name implies — is designed to replace a number of your everyday makeup products. The lineup includes a range of pink, red, and orange shades that give it the ability to function as a blush and lip tint, and the hints of shimmer give it that highlighter glow. Many shoppers also note that they use the product in place of eyeshadow, gently applying just a touch of the blendable product across their eyelids. The multi-stick has over 19,000 perfect ratings, with many Amazon shoppers loving the simplicity and color payoff. “I'm in my 50s and wear little to no makeup most days…I like that I can wear this blush without any other makeup and it gives just enough of a hint of color so I don't appear washed out,” wrote one shopper. Another wrote that they, “love how it smoothly adds color to [their] cheeks, and it stays on all day long.” A number of customers also describe the formula as “creamy,” noting that it is, “very easy to blend.” For a simplified makeup routine that still gives you an all-over glow, grab E.l.f.’s three-in-one multi-stick from Amazon for $5. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Found a $25 Amazon Alternative for the Wildly Trendy Sneakers Supermodels Wear All the Time 10 Winter Jacket Trends Stylists Say Are Here to Stay, From Belted Trenches to Puffy Parkas These Dewy Skin Drops Have Completely Replaced Primer in My Makeup Routine