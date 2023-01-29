Amazon Shoppers Say This $5 Multi-Stick Replaces Blush, Eyeshadow, and Lip Tint

It’s one of Amazon’s best-selling beauty products.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 29, 2023 @ 11:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shoppers Are Using This $5 Multi-Stick on Their Cheeks, Eyelids, and Lips
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

For nights out, I love the ritual of a multi-step, multi-product makeup routine. Finding the right mix of creams and powders while trying the latest TikTok hacks is part of the pregame, taking sips of my drink in between layers of lip balms and glosses. But on weekdays, when I allot myself five minutes to apply both skincare and makeup, streamlined beauty is the key — which is why I often find myself gravitating towards multi-use products. And one in particular has quickly become an Amazon shopper-favorite.

Popular drugstore brand E.l.f. has long been one of my go-tos, thanks to its lineup of under-$10 products that actually work, including a full-coverage concealer, easy-to-apply bronzer, and primer that shoppers say fills in fine lines. The newest product to grab my attention is the brand’s $5 Multi-Stick, which is currently Amazon’s fourth best-selling beauty product.

e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick Creamy

Amazon

Shop now: $5; amazon.com

The brand’s Monochromatic Multi-Stick — as the name implies — is designed to replace a number of your everyday makeup products. The lineup includes a range of pink, red, and orange shades that give it the ability to function as a blush and lip tint, and the hints of shimmer give it that highlighter glow. Many shoppers also note that they use the product in place of eyeshadow, gently applying just a touch of the blendable product across their eyelids. 

The multi-stick has over 19,000 perfect ratings, with many Amazon shoppers loving the simplicity and color payoff. “I'm in my 50s and wear little to no makeup most days…I like that I can wear this blush without any other makeup and it gives just enough of a hint of color so I don't appear washed out,” wrote one shopper. Another wrote that they, “love how it smoothly adds color to [their] cheeks, and it stays on all day long.” A number of customers also describe the formula as “creamy,” noting that it is, “very easy to blend.”

For a simplified makeup routine that still gives you an all-over glow, grab E.l.f.’s three-in-one multi-stick from Amazon for $5.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

I Found a $25 Dupe For The Wildly Trendy Sneakers Supermodels Wear All The Time
I Found a $25 Amazon Alternative for the Wildly Trendy Sneakers Supermodels Wear All the Time
Winter jacket trends on Amazon
10 Winter Jacket Trends Stylists Say Are Here to Stay, From Belted Trenches to Puffy Parkas
i havent touched a primer since i first tried these hydrating glow drops
These Dewy Skin Drops Have Completely Replaced Primer in My Makeup Routine
Related Articles
Best Eyeshadow Sticks
The 11 Best Eyeshadow Sticks of 2023, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
Jones Road Miracle Balm Review
Believe It or Not, This Skin-Enhancing Balm Has Replaced My Need for Foundation, Blush, and Highlighter
I Traded Out a Viral Lip Treatment for This Balm From a Supermodelâs Beauty Brand
This Supermodel-Founded Tinted Balm Works So Well, It’s Replaced All My Lip Products
Professional Makeup Artists Swear by This Shopper-Loved âSofteningâ and âPlumpingâ Gloss
Shoppers Say Their “Lips Look Luscious” After One Swipe of This Best-Selling Plumping Product
This Moisturizing Tint That Evens Out My Complexion Is Loved By Nearly 2,000 Shoppers
Nearly 2,000 Shoppers Love This Skin Tint That Makes Me Look Like I’m Wearing a Beauty Filter IRL
Holiday Makeup
You Can Achieve Holiday Glam In 5 Minutes With These Multitasking Products
12-best-makeup-sticks-to-streamline-your-beauty-routine-tout
The 12 Best Makeup Sticks to Streamline Your Beauty Routine
Person testing a cream blush on their cheek
The 8 Best Cream Blushes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
best powder blush
The 13 Best Powder Blushes For a Healthy Flush, According to Makeup Artists
Mandy Moore's Go-To Mascara and More from This Celeb-Loved Brand Is on Special Sale This Weekend Only
The Makeup Brand Used by Mandy Moore, Gisele Bündchen, and Naomi Watts Is 30% Off This Weekend Only
Expect To See These Makeup Trends Everywhere in 2023
Expect To See These Makeup Trends Everywhere in 2023
The Top 5 Cream Blushes for Brown-Skinned Girls
The Top 5 Cream Blushes for Anyone With Brown Skin
The Blush Version of Drunk Elephantâs TikTok-Favorite Bronzing Drops Gives Me a Subtle, Flushed Glow
The Blush Version of Drunk Elephant’s TikTok-Favorite Bronzing Drops Gives Me a Subtle, Flushed Glow
best bronzer
The 12 Best Bronzers of 2023 for Adding a Sunkissed Glow
Best Early New Years Amazon Deals
Amazon’s Early New Years Sale Already Has Discounts Up to 81% Off, and We Found the 25 Best Deals
Woman applying red lipstick while looking at a small makeup mirror
Violette_FR Makeup Review: Our Top 3 Picks of the French Makeup Line