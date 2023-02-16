My Defined but Natural-Looking Brows Are Thanks to This $3 Pencil — and 18,000 Other People Love It, Too

A 60-year-old shopper said it “stands above every other eyebrow product” they’ve tried.

By Emma Sutton-Williams
Published on February 16, 2023 @ 11:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Defined Natural-Looking Eyebrows
Getty Images.

Like many makeup enthusiasts, I have a healthy amount of skepticism if a beauty product doesn’t require the bulk of my paycheck. After trying numerous high-end eyebrow pencils that were less than stellar with the promise of Hollywood glamor from beauty advisors, I found myself in the makeup aisle at the drugstore searching for a miracle. Overwhelmed by so many choices, e.l.f.'s Instant Lift Brow Pencil caught my eye with its cute, likable copy and word-of-mouth recommendations. 

Upon researching the product further, I discovered it was free from parabens, sulfates, and other harmful chemicals, made in a Fair Trade Certified factory, and (wait for it) only $3. Was I e.l.f.ing dreaming, or did I just find the holy grail of brow products? With six shades from light to dark, my boxes were checked. Ideally, I wish it was refillable to help reduce unnecessary waste, but perhaps e.l.f. will get there. 

e.l.f. Instant Lift Brow Pencil,

Amazon

Shop now: $3; amazon.com

Unlike using a sharpie from your desk (we’ve all been there, right?), the retractable, thinly-shaped tip glides on with ease and creates maneuverability to draw tiny hair flecks onto your brow. This smudge-proof formula is infused with grapeseed oil and vitamin E to promote hair growth and nourish skin. Equipped with a built-in spoolie brush, it blends and shapes beautifully, so you can skip that brow tutorial class. 

I’ve never really been into the boy brow trend, nor the pluck ‘em all phase. But the “au naturel” style is my vibe, especially when playing up the eyes so that the brows frame my face. I like to create soft left-to-right strokes, filling in my patchy bits first and then lightly coloring the surrounding hair. The tip is narrow enough to feather out the ends, elongating the brow without harsh lines. Using the spoolie, I blend the color by following the natural arch of my hair, combing upward to fan it out for a softer look. If in doubt about which color to choose, err on the lighter side.

After all, thousands of Amazon shoppers (more than 18,000, to be exact) love its long-lasting wear and lifting precision so much that they swear a lifelong affair. One raving fan that tried everything from Anastasia to Bobbi Brown and agreed that for $3, it’s hard to beat. “I liked this the best,” they wrote. “I ordered six!” Even a 60-year-old shopper, who has “very thin eyebrows from over-plucking” as well as gray hairs, said the pencil “stands above every other eyebrow product” they’ve tried. “The color is perfect for me and the consistency of the product is friendly — it's not stiff and doesn't feel unnatural at all.”

Snag your own e.l.f. Instant Lift Brow Pencil at Amazon for just $3. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

true botanicals sale
Eva Mendes "Loves" This Anti-Aging Face Oil for Glowy Skin, and It's 20% Off This Weekend Only
Ce Ferulic
If You Splurge on 1 Skincare Product, Make It This Universally Adored Anti-Aging Serum
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Toning Shampoo Leaves âHair Shinyâ and Makes âGrays Sparkleâ
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Toning Shampoo Leaves “Hair Shiny” and Makes “Grays Sparkle”
Related Articles
true botanicals sale
Eva Mendes "Loves" This Anti-Aging Face Oil for Glowy Skin, and It's 20% Off This Weekend Only
These Two Restoring Body Treatments Single Handedly Transformed My Skin
My Skin Completely Transformed After Using This Body-Conditioning Duo That Applies Like Butter
Dr. Brandt Lip Plumper
I’ve Tried Virtually Every Lip Plumper on the Market, and This Option Mimics the Results of a Lip Injection
You Need a Lash Comb For Your Dream Wispy Lashes
You Need a Lash Comb For Your Dream Wispy Lashes
Hereâs How to Get Designer Finds From Oscar de la Renta, Gucci, and More for Up to 76% Off This Weekend
PSA: This Secret Sale Has Designer Finds From Gucci, Prada, and Oscar de la Renta for Up to 76% Off
Steve Madden Sneakers Sale
These Popular Steve Madden Sneakers Feel Like “Walking on Air” — and They’re 26% Off at Amazon
Iâve spent so much money on luxury face powders but this $4 one works the best
I’ve Spent So Much Money on Luxury Face Powders, but This $4 Option Blurs and Mattifies My Skin Like No Other
lawless lip balm discount: INSTYLE15
My Favorite Overnight Lip Mask Is Now Available as a Plumping and Moisturizing Lipstick
Run, Don't Walk: Tons of Levi's Jeans Are on Sale for Up to 70% Off at Amazon Right Now
Run, Don't Walk: Tons of Levi's Jeans Are on Sale for Up to 70% Off at Amazon Right Now
Of Course Jennifer Lopezâs Valentineâs Day Outfit Featured This Risky Shoe Trend
Of Course Jennifer Lopez’s Valentine’s Day Outfit Featured This Risky Shoe Trend That’s Everywhere Right Now
e.l.f. Halo Glow Amazon
I Use This Best-Selling $14 Skin Tint Every Day for a Dewy, Glowing Complexion
Paris Hiltonâs Go-To Designer Says Her Best-Kept Style Secret Is This 90s Shoe Trend
Paris Hilton’s Go-To Designer Says Her Best-Kept Style Secret Is This ‘90s Shoe Trend
Hailey Bieber Image Skincare Gloss
Hailey Bieber Uses This Plumping Lip Balm in Her “Lazy” Makeup Routine, and It’s on Rare Sale Now
Viral Lululemon Clothes Still in Stock
This Waist-Defining Jacket Worn by Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian Is Going Viral — and It’s Still in Stock
Rihannaâs Super Bowl Manicure Was Finished With This Conditioning Oil Thatâs Loved by Over 19,900 Amazon Shoppers
Rihanna Finished Off Her Fire-Red Super Bowl Manicure With This $10 Conditioning Nail Oil From Amazon
One Detail on These Now-$21 Leviâs Jeans Makes Them the âMost Comfortableâ Pants Amazon Shoppers Own
One Detail on These Now-$21 Levi’s Jeans Makes Them the “Most Comfortable” Pants Amazon Shoppers Own