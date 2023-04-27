I’m Blown Away by This Best-Selling $7 Concealer That Makes Me Look Like I Sleep 9 Hours a Night

It’s creamy, crease-proof, and full-coverage.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

e.l.f, Hydrating Camo Concealer
Amazon. Photo:

Amazon

Regardless of the amount of sleep I get, it’s safe to assume I’ll wake up with dark under-eye circles. While my bags are genetic, my fair complexion, allergies, and night-owl lifestyle don’t necessarily help my case. So, when it comes to concealers, it feels like I’ve tried pretty much everything on the market. By now, I’ve discovered what works (and a lot of what doesn’t), and the perfect formula, in my book, is creamy, blendable, long lasting, crease-proof, and most importantly, brightening. It’s tough to find a budget-friendly pick that checks all my boxes, but at just $7 on Amazon, the E.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer is my little secret to looking well-rested. 

The best-selling product is available in 25 shades, so you can find the perfect match for your complexion. It has a smooth, satin finish, and its full-coverage formula quickly conceals discoloration, dark circles, and blemishes. Not only does the concealer look good, but it’s good for your skin, too; the customer-loved pick is made with sodium hyaluronate; which deeply hydrates the skin barrier and can even help to smooth fine lines around the eyes. It also has rose flower water, which has anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the skin. Another bonus: The lightweight formula lasts all day without creasing, flaking, or fading — no touch-ups necessary.

e.l.f, Hydrating Camo Concealer, Lightweight, Full Coverage

Amazon

Shop now: $7; amazon.com

As a beauty writer, I’ve tested my fair share of popular concealers, but the E.l.f. pick has been a mainstay in my makeup routine since I first tried it. Its ultra-creamy formula is the perfect weight; it has a barely-there feel on the face, yet it delivers intense coverage. And, just a small amount of product goes a long way — I apply no more than a dot under my eyes and on other high points of my face for a fully brightened, wide-awake look. The concealer melts into the skin and effortlessly blends with a brush, makeup sponge, or even just your fingers. 

e.l.f Hydrating Camo Concealer Before and After

InStyle / Kyra Surgent

When it comes to wear, the E.l.f. best-seller really shines. Its hydrating formula prevents midday creasing, and it stays in place all day long — even when I forget to set it with powder. And while it adds a flawless finish to every full-glam look, I often wear the concealer by itself to even any discoloration and erase blemishes in a natural-looking way. Plus, I’m not the only superfan of the product; more than 17,900 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect, five-star rating, making the product one of the retailer’s best-selling concealers

Be sure to shop the E.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer for just $7 at Amazon, and browse more shades of my go-to under-eye makeup, below.   

e.l.f, Hydrating Camo Concealer, Lightweight, Full Coverage

Amazon

Shop now: $7; amazon.com

e.l.f, Hydrating Camo Concealer, Lightweight, Full Coverage

Amazon

Shop now: $7; amazon.com

e.l.f, Hydrating Camo Concealer, Lightweight, Full Coveragev

Amazon

Shop now: $7; amazon.com

e.l.f, Hydrating Camo Concealer, Lightweight, Full Coverage

Amazon

Shop now: $7; amazon.com

e.l.f, Hydrating Camo Concealer, Lightweight, Full Coverage

Amazon

Shop now: $7; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Zoe Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz Wore an Elevated Version of This Throwback Summer Shoe
BTFBM Women's Sleeveless Cocktail Dresses
Call This Newly Launched, $43 Wedding Guest Dress "Perfect" and "Very Flattering”
LOTD 4/27
Priyanka Chopra Just Wore Spring 2023’s Most Flattering Trend
Related Articles
Maybelline Primer
65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Primer Makes “Pores Disappear” — and It’s Just $7 at Amazon
I Refuse To Use Any Other Eye Serum To De-Puff and Hydrate My Tired Eyes
I Refuse to Use Anything but This $22 Eye Serum to De-Puff and Hydrate My Tired Skin Every Morning
Gigi Hadid in New York
Gigi Hadid's Statement Flower Earrings Are Perfect for Summer Weddings — and We Found Them on Sale
Shoppers in Their 50s Say This Gentle, Exfoliating Toner Is So Effective, They "Won't Use Any Others"
Shoppers With Mature Skin Say This Exfoliating Toner Is So Effective, They "Won't Use Any Others"
StackedSkincare Dermaplaning Face Exfoliating Tool
I Swapped Professional Dermaplaning Treatments for This $75 DIY Tool That's So Easy to Use
RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Chest, Neck, and Face Moisturizer Cream
64-Year-Olds Are “Stunned” by the Results of This $25 Face and Neck Cream That Firms Crepey Skin
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Sold Out These Comfy Flats With a Statement Detail, but We Found Similar Pairs Starting at $16
Luseta Biotin Hair Growth Serum
I Used This $18 Thickening Biotin Oil for 1 Month, and My Hair Is the Fullest It's Ever Been
I Study Trends for a Living, and These are the 5 Best Quiet Luxury Bags on Amazon â and They're Under $140
I Study Fashion Trends Daily, and I Found the 5 Best Quiet Luxury Bags at Amazon — Starting at $46
Milani Conceal + Perfect Liquid Highlighter for Added Glow
I Keep Getting Compliments on My Glowing Skin, and This $10 Product Is the Secret
SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Mask
I Have Chronic Eye Bags, but These Powerful Brightening Masks Shrink and De-Puff My Skin
Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum
This $17 K-Beauty Serum Visibility Lightened My Hyperpigmentation in Less Than 1 Month
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Unsexy” Pants Are a Practical Spring Staple
Women Summer Floral Long Dress
Shoppers Say This "Flowy and Comfortable" Amazon Maxi Dress Is "Perfect for Spring"
Amazon's Best-Selling $37 Jumpsuit Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Could âLive" in It
Amazon's Best-Selling $37 Jumpsuit Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Could “Live" in It
This $5 "Very Natural Looking" Matte Eyeshadow Stick That "Stays Put All Day" Is Among Amazon's Best New Beauty Arrivals
Shoppers Say This $5 Eyeshadow Stick “Stays Put All Day” Without Creasing or Smudging