I’m Blown Away by This Best-Selling $7 Concealer That Makes Me Look Like I Sleep 9 Hours a Night

Regardless of the amount of sleep I get, it’s safe to assume I’ll wake up with dark under-eye circles. While my bags are genetic, my fair complexion, allergies, and night-owl lifestyle don’t necessarily help my case. So, when it comes to concealers, it feels like I’ve tried pretty much everything on the market. By now, I’ve discovered what works (and a lot of what doesn’t), and the perfect formula, in my book, is creamy, blendable, long lasting, crease-proof, and most importantly, brightening. It’s tough to find a budget-friendly pick that checks all my boxes, but at just $7 on Amazon, the E.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer is my little secret to looking well-rested.

The best-selling product is available in 25 shades, so you can find the perfect match for your complexion. It has a smooth, satin finish, and its full-coverage formula quickly conceals discoloration, dark circles, and blemishes. Not only does the concealer look good, but it’s good for your skin, too; the customer-loved pick is made with sodium hyaluronate; which deeply hydrates the skin barrier and can even help to smooth fine lines around the eyes. It also has rose flower water, which has anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the skin. Another bonus: The lightweight formula lasts all day without creasing, flaking, or fading — no touch-ups necessary.

As a beauty writer, I’ve tested my fair share of popular concealers, but the E.l.f. pick has been a mainstay in my makeup routine since I first tried it. Its ultra-creamy formula is the perfect weight; it has a barely-there feel on the face, yet it delivers intense coverage. And, just a small amount of product goes a long way — I apply no more than a dot under my eyes and on other high points of my face for a fully brightened, wide-awake look. The concealer melts into the skin and effortlessly blends with a brush, makeup sponge, or even just your fingers.

When it comes to wear, the E.l.f. best-seller really shines. Its hydrating formula prevents midday creasing, and it stays in place all day long — even when I forget to set it with powder. And while it adds a flawless finish to every full-glam look, I often wear the concealer by itself to even any discoloration and erase blemishes in a natural-looking way. Plus, I’m not the only superfan of the product; more than 17,900 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect, five-star rating, making the product one of the retailer’s best-selling concealers.

