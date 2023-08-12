I've Tried 40+ Cleansing Balms, but This $11 Tub Is the Best at Hydrating My 39-Year-Old Dry Skin

I actually look forward to cleansing my face now.

By
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden writes about fashion and beauty products for InStyle and specializes in the entire lifestyle spectrum, from parenting to wellness to breaking trends. She's contributed to many sites such as Byrdie, Verywell Family, and Insider. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 12, 2023 @ 12:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Elf Cleansing Balm
Photo:

Instagram @elfcosmetics

Confession: In my 20s, I never washed my face. My skin was so sensitive that even plain water hurt, so I stopped washing my face altogether and would only use micellar water to cleanse. As you can imagine, this did not wash the dirt and oil off my face completely — predictably, I ended up having breakouts on top of my incredibly dry face. 

It’s taken a while, but I’ve built up my skin barrier again and can finally wash my face with ease, but I’ve had a hard time finding a cleansing balm or face wash that leaves my skin feeling equally clean, refreshed, and hydrated. I’ve probably tried at least 40 cleansing balms on my quest to find the best one, and I finally have one to brag about: e.l.f.’s Holy Hydration Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm.

e.l.f Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm

Amazon

The reason I love e.l.f. Holy Hydration Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm so much is the hydration it provides. This cleansing balm starts as a soft solid and turns into a silky, buttery oil as you work with it. Like any cleansing balm, the application is easy — simply massage it onto your face dry and then wash it off. Thanks to hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and peptides, this is one of the most hydrating products I’ve ever used; it leaves my skin smooth, dewy, and most importantly, squeaky clean. When I pair it with my beloved, sensitive skin-friendly disposable face towels, my face feels the cleanest it ever has — without any of the moisture stripped away. 

As weird as it sounds, I look forward to washing my face now, whereas it was a task I dreaded previously. I reach for it on days when I’ve used heavy eye makeup, as well as on days when I’ve just applied sunscreen. Sometimes I reach for it as my morning cleanser, too, because I love the feeling it leaves behind. Even though you don’t need to, I often double cleanse with it because the finish is that good. 

Reviewers on Amazon are also feeling the love for e.l.f.’s Holy Hydration Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm, which has more than 3,500 five-star ratings on the site. Shoppers have dubbed it a “miracle in a jar” and claimed they’ll “never buy a different brand” again, even comparing it to pricier options. “I’ve spent a lot of money on a higher-end cleanser in the past, but this does the same thing for a lot less money,” wrote one person. Another reviewer said that their “skin has never been so clean or soft,” raving that their complexion “actually looks younger” and their “pores look smaller.” That’s pretty high praise for a cleansing balm that only costs $11. 

Grab e.l.f.’s Holy Hydration Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm and see for yourself how soft, dewy, and hydrated your skin can be. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Has Tons of End-of-Summer Fashion Deals With Discounts as High as 66%
Amazon Dropped an End-of-Summer Fashion Sale With 4,000+ Deals for Up to 66% Off
Molly Dickson Madewell
Sydney Sweeney’s Stylist Is the Mastermind Behind Madewell’s Coolest Denim Collection Yet
Dermalogica Exfoliant Peel
A Shopper in Their 60s Says This Radiance-Boosting Exfoliant Is “Gentle and Powerful”
Related Articles
Amazon Has Tons of End-of-Summer Fashion Deals With Discounts as High as 66%
Amazon Dropped an End-of-Summer Fashion Sale With 4,000+ Deals for Up to 66% Off
Amazon Prime Big Deals Day Announcement
Amazon Just Announced Its Fall Prime Day, and These Are the Best Early Deals You Can Snag Right Now
I thought I knew what it meant to have soft lips, this under the radar lip tint proved me wrong
I Thought I Knew What It Meant to Have Soft Lips, but This Under-the-Radar Tint Proved Me Wrong
Gel Nails Kit
My Secret to Easy At-Home Manicures Is Amazon’s Best-Selling Gel Nail Kit — and It’s 64% Off
woman putting on a bra
Amazon's 8 Best-Selling Bras Are Smoothing, Comfortable, and Supportive — and They're All $30 or Less
Best-Selling Silky Smooth and Breathable Underwear
Shoppers Call Amazon’s Best-Selling Underwear “a Dream to Wear,” and It’s on Sale for Less Than $2 Apiece
Dermstore Skinmedica Sale HA5
My Secret to Smooth, Wrinkle-Free Skin Between Injection Appointments Is on Rare Sale for 20% Off
Amazon Off-the-Shoulder Top
My Sister Owns Multiple Colors of This Transitional Amazon Top That’s on Sale Starting at $13
Amazon Retinol Shopper Quotes
Shoppers Are “Shocked” by How This $10 Anti-Aging Moisturizer Makes Wrinkles Look "Blurred"
Olay Eye Cream Amazon
80-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $23 Wrinkle-Reducing Eye Cream Makes Them Look “20 Years Younger”
Skincare Products I Liked So Much They're Now Part of My Routine
I've Tried 87 Skincare Products This Summer, but Only These 3 Earned a Permanent Spot in My Routine
The Eye Cream 64-Year-Old Shoppers Love for "Looking Youthful" is Back in Stock After Repeatedly Selling Out
64-Year-Old Shoppers Credit Their “Youthful-Looking” Skin to This Eye Cream From a Kate Hudson-Used Brand
Asterwood Triple Repair Serum
Shoppers Report Faded Forehead Lines, Laugh Lines, and Crow’s Feet With This $24 Amazon Serum
Slip on Sneakers
Nurses Working 12-Hour Shifts Call Amazon's Best-Selling $40 Slip-Ons “a God Send” for Their Achy Feet
Elf Face Cream
Shoppers Wake Up to “Plump, Hydrated, Glowing Skin” Thanks to This $13 Moisturizer
Glycolic Acid Serum
Shoppers in Their 60s Call This $21 Brightening Cleanser “Absolutely Renewing” for Dull Skin