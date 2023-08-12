I've Tried 40+ Cleansing Balms, but This $11 Tub Is the Best at Hydrating My 39-Year-Old Dry Skin

Confession: In my 20s, I never washed my face. My skin was so sensitive that even plain water hurt, so I stopped washing my face altogether and would only use micellar water to cleanse. As you can imagine, this did not wash the dirt and oil off my face completely — predictably, I ended up having breakouts on top of my incredibly dry face.

It’s taken a while, but I’ve built up my skin barrier again and can finally wash my face with ease, but I’ve had a hard time finding a cleansing balm or face wash that leaves my skin feeling equally clean, refreshed, and hydrated. I’ve probably tried at least 40 cleansing balms on my quest to find the best one, and I finally have one to brag about: e.l.f.’s Holy Hydration Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm.

Amazon

The reason I love e.l.f. Holy Hydration Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm so much is the hydration it provides. This cleansing balm starts as a soft solid and turns into a silky, buttery oil as you work with it. Like any cleansing balm, the application is easy — simply massage it onto your face dry and then wash it off. Thanks to hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and peptides, this is one of the most hydrating products I’ve ever used; it leaves my skin smooth, dewy, and most importantly, squeaky clean. When I pair it with my beloved, sensitive skin-friendly disposable face towels, my face feels the cleanest it ever has — without any of the moisture stripped away.

As weird as it sounds, I look forward to washing my face now, whereas it was a task I dreaded previously. I reach for it on days when I’ve used heavy eye makeup, as well as on days when I’ve just applied sunscreen. Sometimes I reach for it as my morning cleanser, too, because I love the feeling it leaves behind. Even though you don’t need to, I often double cleanse with it because the finish is that good.

Reviewers on Amazon are also feeling the love for e.l.f.’s Holy Hydration Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm, which has more than 3,500 five-star ratings on the site. Shoppers have dubbed it a “miracle in a jar” and claimed they’ll “never buy a different brand” again, even comparing it to pricier options. “I’ve spent a lot of money on a higher-end cleanser in the past, but this does the same thing for a lot less money,” wrote one person. Another reviewer said that their “skin has never been so clean or soft,” raving that their complexion “actually looks younger” and their “pores look smaller.” That’s pretty high praise for a cleansing balm that only costs $11.

Grab e.l.f.’s Holy Hydration Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm and see for yourself how soft, dewy, and hydrated your skin can be.

