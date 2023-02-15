I Use This Best-Selling, Multi-Use Skin Tint Every Day for a Dewy, Glowing Complexion — and It’s Just $14

It doubles as a highlighter to give you “the perfect natural glow.”

Published on February 15, 2023 @ 11:00AM

Once I stopped believing foundation is the first step of a good makeup look, my life changed for the better — or, at least my complexion did. I always applied my CC cream or foundation as the primary product following my skincare (if I was feeling extra glamorous, maybe there would be a primer involved), and the results were nothing noteworthy. In search of some extra glow, I added the best-selling E.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter, a skin tint-meets-highlighter, to my daily routine, and now, I’m never going back to wearing foundation alone. In fact, some days the product actually replaces my go-to base makeup.

This Amazon new release is the key to dewy, radiant skin. The lightweight formula can be layered under makeup, mixed with foundation, used as liquid highlighter, or worn alone. Not only does it provide a healthy glow, but it also has nourishing ingredients that are actually good for your skin. The multi-purpose glow-booster is made of squalane, which moisturizes the skin, and hyaluronic acid, which also provides hydration while diminishing the appearance of fine lines. This ingredient pairing is the ultimate power couple when it comes to maintaining a healthy, radiant complexion. 

In addition to giving the ultimate glow, the Halo Glow Liquid Filter is made of finely milled powders that blur pores and provide an overall smooth, soft-focus finish — hence the liquid filter part. Because of its skin-friendly ingredients, this product is recommended for all complexion types. I have combination to oily skin, and I find that this glow-booster gives me the perfect dewy look without making me look or feel greasy. The product is available in eight shades ranging from fair to rich, and some are just $14 at Amazon. 

The E.l.f. Halo Glow is a leading best-seller on Amazon and continues to climb the retailer’s hot new releases chart. Having used this product daily for the past few months, I understand why it has a near-perfect rating from shoppers. Its hydrating formula melts into my skin, providing a luminous finish under the other products in my routine. 

One shopper confirmed the product blends seamlessly, giving them “the perfect natural glow.” They went on to say, the E.l.f. Halo Glow is the perfect alternative to the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, at a more affordable cost. Another reviewer who had the flu when they first tried the product said it gave an “instant appearance of health” when they applied it, comparing the results to the same glow they get post-facial.  

While the glow booster has become a mainstay in my full-glam routine, I also use it by itself to achieve a natural no-makeup makeup look. On days when I don’t feel like applying foundation (which are often), I use the liquid filter as a base and pair it with light concealer, as needed. I find that the lightweight product provides just enough sheer coverage to even out my skin tone and give my complexion a little pick-me-up. The results are so luminous, I don’t even need to wear highlighter on top. In fact, I like wearing the skin tint itself as a liquid highlight, applying it to my cheekbones, brow bone, and cupid’s bow when I’m going for a subtle glow. 

Starting at just $14 at Amazon, the best-selling E.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter is about to transform your makeup routine. Check out additional shades of the hot new release below: 

