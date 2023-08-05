Jennifer Coolidge’s Go-To Beauty Brand Just Launched a $9 Contour Wand That’s Already Trending on Amazon

In the past couple of years, contour wands have become a mainstay in many of our makeup routines. It’s hard to find a Get Ready With Me video that doesn’t include the creator applying dots of bronzer to their cheekbones and edges of their face. If you haven’t hopped on the sculpting trend just yet, now is your chance to give it a try; E.l.f. Cosmetics recently launched its $9 Halo Glow Contour Beauty Wand, and it’s already an Amazon bestseller.

Available in five shades ranging from fair/light to deep/rich, the wand features a cushion-tip applicator that makes it easy to place the product exactly where you want it. The formula is vegan and cruelty free, and it’s completely buildable, so you can achieve both natural looks and defined, glam moments. Another perk? The contour is infused with squalane to hydrate your skin and protect its barrier.

Amazon

For the best results, the brand recommends gently squeezing the wand and using the sponge to put the product along your hairline and temples, on the sides of your nose, on the high points of your cheeks, and along your jawline. Then, use a bronzer brush to gently blend in the contour and watch it melt into your skin. You can either apply the product under your foundation à la Hailey Bieber, or let it sit on top of your base.

Amazon

If you’re wondering why you should choose this contour wand over the many others on the market, we have two words for you: Jennifer Coolidge. The actress starred in E.l.f.’s iconic Superbowl commercial back in February, and we wholeheartedly trust the dolphin-skin queen with beauty recommendations.

The bronzer’s Amazon reviews section is pretty convincing, too. One shopper wrote that the product “blends perfectly and has a nice glow to it,” while a second person said it’s “easy to apply” and “looks good under mineral foundation.” Plus, a reviewer who said they have “no clue what [they’re] doing when it comes to makeup,” confirmed the bronzer is “easy to use” and “very natural-looking.”

Between its best-seller status and celebrity stamp of approval, the $9 E.l.f. Halo Glow Contour Beauty Wand is a no-brainer. Just be sure to grab it on Amazon now before word gets out and the product sells out.

Amazon

Amazon