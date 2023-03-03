This $4 Color Corrector Is a No. 1 New Release on Amazon for Camouflaging Dark Circles and Breakouts

Get it before it sells out.

Kaelin Dodge
Published on March 3, 2023 @ 06:00PM

e.l.f. Camo Color Corrector
Color theory is beauty’s best-kept secret. Sure, concealer and foundation can do a lot, but for trickier discoloration — whether acne or dark undereye circles — neutralizing the unwanted color gives you a more even complexion and fuller coverage. And one drugstore-favorite brand just entered the chat with a $4 product designed to camouflage discoloration.

E.l.f.’s newly launched Camo Color Corrector is available in five shades, all designed to tackle different coloring issues. Yellow and peach cancel out dullness and blue tones in fair-to-medium skin tones, orange corrects under-eye darkness in tan-to-rich skin tones, green tackles redness, and blue adds a touch of coolness when mixed with foundation and concealer. 

e.l.f. Camo Color Corrector, Hydrating & Long-Lasting Color Corrector For Camouflaging Discoloration

Amazon

Shop now: $4 (Originally $5); amazon.com and ulta.com

E.l.f. is consistently going viral for its effective, affordable products (recall the brand’s primer that Jennifer Coolidge said made her skin look like a “baby dolphin” and the $14 Halo Glow Liquid Filter that’s a Charlotte Tilbury alternative?). So, it came as no surprise to learn that its newest launch had already garnered 3.5 million views on TikTok. There, creators show how to color-correct for different skin tones as well as use the $4 product to make summer’s foundation fit for winter skin

A number one new release in two categories on Amazon, the just-dropped Camo Color Corrector is already garnering a number of five-star reviews at Ulta, too, with shoppers calling the product a “holy grail.” “[I] really love the orange for dark circles…even after blending, the pigment is still there and doesn't fade away,” wrote one shopper, with another noting that the orange “works really well for [their] super dark under=eyes since it’s really pigmented.” A final reviewer said that they’ve used the green to treat their acne and have found that this “does a great job,” describing it as, “smooth and hydrating, [while] still stay[ing] on well under makeup.”

Given the virality of this product, we anticipate it might sell out, so grab your shade for $4 before it’s gone.

