The Hair-Growth Spray That Gives Shoppers a “Noticeably Thicker” Mane in 2 Months Is on Sale at Amazon

If you struggle with hair loss, you’re probably familiar with the seemingly endless number of serums and treatments marketed as hair-growth solutions. But given that minoxidil is the only FDA-approved drug for slowing hair thinning and stimulating new growth, it might be beneficial to only focus on products with minoxidil in their ingredient list (while consulting your dermatologist first, of course). And we’re not the only ones who think so; thousands of Amazon shoppers are using the Elevate 5 Percent Minoxidil Hair Growth Spray, which is on sale for 40 percent off.

In addition to minoxidil, the spray’s formula is made with ginger extract to strengthen your strands, green tea to protect your hair from free radicals, and biotin to promote growth. The brand recommends using the treatment on dry hair: Spray five pumps on your scalp both in the morning and at night. Each bottle is expected to last you around two months.

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $50); amazon.com



More than 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given the hair-growth spray a five-star rating, and nearly 1,000 of those people shared their first-hand experiences. One shopper, who had been using the product for one month at the time of their review, said their hair “is growing and feels healthier” and added that their “ponytail is thicker.” A second customer has been using the spray for around two months and confirmed their “hair is growing in noticeably thicker.”

Along with praising the effectiveness of the treatment, many reviewers also complimented the product’s bottle and application process. “The pump spray bottle makes it way easier to apply than the classic dropper bottle or foam,” one shopper said, adding that it’s “easy to control how much or little you want to apply.” Especially if you’re targeting specific areas of thinning on your scalp, the precise nature of the spray bottle is a game-changer.

Don’t just take it from Amazon reviewers; try the Elevate 5 Percent Minoxidil Hair-Growth Spray out for yourself while it’s still on sale for $30.