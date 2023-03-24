The Hair-Growth Spray That Gives Shoppers a “Noticeably Thicker” Mane in 2 Months Is on Sale at Amazon

It’s made with an FDA-approved ingredient for combating hair loss.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 24, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

The Hair-Growth Spray That Gives Shoppers âNoticeably Thickerâ Hair in 2 Months Is on Sale at Amazon
Photo:

Getty Images

If you struggle with hair loss, you’re probably familiar with the seemingly endless number of serums and treatments marketed as hair-growth solutions. But given that minoxidil is the only FDA-approved drug for slowing hair thinning and stimulating new growth, it might be beneficial to only focus on products with minoxidil in their ingredient list (while consulting your dermatologist first, of course). And we’re not the only ones who think so; thousands of Amazon shoppers are using the Elevate 5 Percent Minoxidil Hair Growth Spray, which is on sale for 40 percent off. 

In addition to minoxidil, the spray’s formula is made with ginger extract to strengthen your strands, green tea to protect your hair from free radicals, and biotin to promote growth. The brand recommends using the treatment on dry hair: Spray five pumps on your scalp both in the morning and at night. Each bottle is expected to last you around two months. 

ELEVATE 5% Minoxidil Hair Growth Spray - Extra Strength Professional Treatment

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $50); amazon.com

More than 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given the hair-growth spray a five-star rating, and nearly 1,000 of those people shared their first-hand experiences. One shopper, who had been using the product for one month at the time of their review, said their hair “is growing and feels healthier” and added that their “ponytail is thicker.” A second customer has been using the spray for around two months and confirmed their “hair is growing in noticeably thicker.”

Along with praising the effectiveness of the treatment, many reviewers also complimented the product’s bottle and application process. “The pump spray bottle makes it way easier to apply than the classic dropper bottle or foam,” one shopper said, adding that it’s “easy to control how much or little you want to apply.” Especially if you’re targeting specific areas of thinning on your scalp, the precise nature of the spray bottle is a game-changer.

Don’t just take it from Amazon reviewers; try the Elevate 5 Percent Minoxidil Hair-Growth Spray out for yourself while it’s still on sale for $30.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

My Boyfriend and I Got Matching Sandals For Vacation And We Can't Get Enough of How Comfy They Are
My Boyfriend and I Got Matching Sandals From This Katie Holmes-Worn Shoe Brand, and We Can’t Take Them Off
JCrew Editor Spring Picks
I'm a J.Crew-Obsessed Shopper, and These Are 6 New Spring Arrivals in My Cart Right Now
Giorgio Armani luminous silk foundation sale
Sydney Sweeney Calls This Luminous Foundation “the Best,” and It's on Rare Sale
Related Articles
Amazon Designer Outlet Weekend Deals
Amazon’s Secret Designer Outlet Dropped Major Spring Fashion Deals Up to 79% Off This Weekend
The Thickening Shampoo Amazon Shoppers Said âStopped Shedding Completelyâ Is Now 30% Off
The Regrowth Shampoo Shoppers Say Adds “Volume, Thickness, and Fullness” Is at Its Lowest Price in 3 Years
Bubble umbrella/hair makeup protecting
I Swear by This Unexpected $17 Amazon Purchase for Good Hair Days in Windy, Rainy Weather
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $4 Concealer Hides Dark Circles Without Creasing or Drying Out
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling $4 Concealer Hides Dark Circles Without Creasing
Westmore Body Makeup
Shoppers in Their 60s Say Amazon’s Best-Selling, Celebrity-Worn Body Makeup Covers Veins and Sunspots
I Found Lookalikes for My 7 Favorite Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits â and They're All Under $150
I Found Lookalikes for My 7 Favorite Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits — and They're All Under $150
Amazon Shoppers Say This $12 Exfoliating Scrub "Cleared up Their Chicken Skin"
Amazon Shoppers Say This Editor-Approved Exfoliating Scrub Is a “Saving Grace” for Keratosis-Prone Skin
The $22 Moisturizer That Leaves Shoppers' Skin "Soft and Plump" Is Spiking in Sales on Amazon
The $22 Repairing Moisturizer That Leaves Shoppers’ Skin “Soft and Plump” Is Spiking in Sales on Amazon
Where To Get Hair Loss Treatments
Our 7 Picks For Where To Get The Best Hair Loss Treatments
Shoppers With Light, Thin Eyebrows Say This Best-Selling, $8 Pencil Gives Them âFuller But Naturalâ Looking Results
Amazon's Best-Selling $8 Eyebrow Pencil Is the Secret to Fuller Brows That Don’t Look “Drawn On,” Shoppers Say
I'm a Gold Hoop Aficionado and These $16 Mini Amazon Hoops Don't Irritate My Sensitive Skin
I Wear These Luxe-Looking Gold Hoop Earrings Every Day, and They’re Just $3 Apiece on Amazon
Best Clean Hairstyling Products
The 12 Best Clean Hairstyling Products of 2023
Just-launched Amazon blouse
Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Just-Launched Blouse the “Cutest Top Ever,” and It’s Just $26
74-Year-Old Shoppers Use This Customer-Loved Eye Cream to Treat Dark Circles and Puffiness â and Itâs 70% Off
74-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Eye Cream Gets Rid of Dark Circles and Puffiness in One Week, and It’s 70% Off
Hair Mask Color Wow
I Tried the Mask Drew Barrymore Uses for 'Expensive-Looking' Hair — and Wow, Did It Deliver
This Floral Dress Is a Great Transitional Piece for Springâand It's 51% off on Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Say This “Very Flattering” Under-$50 Maxi Dress Is "Light and Comfortable"