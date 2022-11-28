The Hair Growth Oil That Gives Shoppers “Thicker and More Voluminous” Locks Is 49% Off at Amazon Today

Don’t miss out on this epic Cyber Monday deal.

By
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
Published on November 28, 2022 @ 06:30AM

Amazon Cyber Monday Hair-Growth Oil Deal
While you may think of Cyber Monday as the time to get steep discounts on big-ticket items, it’s also the perfect opportunity to get everyday products for less. Whether that’s a few basic tees, a pair of winter boots, or a new haircare product you’ve been meaning to try, now is your chance to stock up at a discount. And if you ask Amazon shoppers, the now-$18 Elevate Hair Growth Oil is one deal you don’t want to miss. 

This growth serum is intended to strengthen existing hair while stimulating to encourage the  growth of new strands. It’s made with 5 percent minoxidil, which is an FDA-approved hair loss treatment, and biotin, which helps thicken hair and prevent further thinning. To see the best results with this product, the brand recommends applying two to four drops to damp hair after washing, and massaging the product into both your scalp and roots. 

Elevate Hair Growth Oil

Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $35); amazon.com

More than 3,200 Amazon shoppers have given the hair growth oil a five-star rating, and nearly 2,000 of those people shared their first-hand experiences with the product. One reviewer, who “didn’t have high hopes”at first, started seeing hair growing around their “front edges” and immediately ordered another bottle. Another shopper noticed their “bald spot was significantly smaller,” and their “overall hair is thicker and more voluminous” after just two months of using the oil.

The key to seeing results with a hair product like this one is regular use. A reviewer, who used the serum “for a couple weeks consistently in the morning and at night,” saw “improvements in volume on the top” and noticed their receding hairline began to fill back in. It’s all about continuously nourishing your scalp and hair until you start to see a transformation. 

What’s more, if you decide to buy the Elevate regrowth treatment this Cyber Monday, you’ll be supporting a small business. The product has Amazon’s small businesses badge, which means it comes from a company that employs fewer than 100 people and makes less than ​​$50 million in annual revenue. It’s the best of both worlds, since you can support an up-and-coming brand while benefiting from quick Amazon Prime shipping

Now that we’re officially in the holiday season, give yourself the gift of great hair and grab the Elevate Hair Growth Oil while it’s nearly half-off at Amazon. 

Shop More Editor-Loved Cyber Monday 2022 Deals:

