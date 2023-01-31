Kate Hudson and Catherine Zeta-Jones Use This Anti-Aging Moisturizer, and Its New Formula Is Nearly $40 Off

Recently, I’ve taken to traipsing through an English rose garden each morning — well, not literally, but my skincare routine makes it feel real. After cleansing, I close my eyes and luxuriate in the sensorial bliss of the new Elemis Marine Collagen Cream. The formula, a close cousin of the original Marine Collagen Cream (used by the likes of Kate Hudson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and InStyle editors), is a lightweight, anti-aging daytime moisturizer. The rose cream launched this month, twenty years after the original pro-collagen cream hit the market. Spa-like, skin-soothing, and arguably better than the original, it’s worth the splurge — particularly right now, since it’s on sale for $39 off.

True to its name, the cream contains actual English rose extract, culled from over 20 varieties of the bloom. In addition to delivering a delicate-yet-complex fragrance, rose extract imparts petal-like softness and soothes skin on contact. Bolstering the cream’s skin-calming nature is ginkgo biloba, another ingredient shown to reduce inflammation. (I’ve noticed the cream is particularly useful post-dermaplaning or after an at-home glycolic acid peel, when my skin feels extra sensitive.)

In addition to imparting suppleness, the cream has anti-aging benefits; namely, it fades fine lines and improves skin firmness over time. While it’s too soon for me to determine its effectiveness on the firming front, I can attest to its line-fading capabilities: My smile lines, which tend to intensify when my skin is dehydrated, appear less severe almost instantly, ostensibly due to the cream’s hydrating — and thus skin-plumping — effects. Infused with two nutrient-rich, moisturizing algae varieties, the formula quenches skin on contact. In turn, makeup wears like a dream, floating over my face instead of settling into fine lines.

Ultimately, the Elemis Pro Collagen Rose Marine Cream is a delightful daytime moisturizer for virtually any skin type — particularly dry, sensitive, and mature skin types. Pluck one for yourself while it’s still on sale.