Shoppers Say This Cleansing Balm “Removes Stubborn Makeup” Without Stripping Skin — and It’s Half-Off Right Now

Two years ago, in the height of the pandemic and with nothing to do, I set out on a mission to nail down a skincare routine. After watching countless dermatologist videos and reading every article I could get my hands on (i.e. could access without a paywall) one thing was made clear: You must double cleanse. One cleanse for makeup and sunscreen and a second to grab dirt, impurities, and anything else the first might have left behind.

As someone who had been reliant on a mix of makeup wipes and micellar water to remove makeup, I set out to find a more heavy-duty option that would pair well with my hydrating face wash — all signs pointed to cleansing balms. I’ve since tested a number of balms, including K-beauty favorites and drugstore options, but one from a Kate Hudson-used brand has remained on my “I’ll Buy It When This Goes on Sale” wishlist. And thanks to Ulta’s Love Your Skin Event, that occasion is officially here: For just one day, it’s 50 percent off.

$33 (Originally $66)

Elemis’ Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is a shopper- and editor-favorite, designed to work in three ways: Nourishing skin as a balm, melting off makeup as an oil, and hydrating as a milk cleanser. The texture transforms when rubbed into the skin and again when used with water.

InStyle beauty editor Hannah Freedman put this balm through one of the toughest tests: Removing her wedding-day makeup. And she happily reported that it “magically” melted away “even [her] most stubborn waterproof makeup.” In fact, with “just one swipe of a warm washcloth” she was able to take off “individual false lashes and lots of glue.” But she’s not the only one giving this cleansing balm a stamp of approval; it has over 2,300 perfect ratings on Ulta. As one shopper notes, despite removing “stubborn makeup” this balm doesn’t “strip the skin,” with another writing, “There’s no other makeup remover [that works]…better. Toss your makeup wipes now!”

And while makeup removal is an important feature of a cleansing balm, what really makes this product unique is its nourishing benefits. As one user wrote, “[I’ve seen] a significant difference since using this product. My face is smoother [and] I no longer wear foundation.” Another who calls this “luxury in a jar” wrote that it “revives winter skin dryness.”

This popular cleansing balm is on sale for just one day, so make sure to grab this makeup-removing, hydrating cleanser while it’s $33.