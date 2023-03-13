Shoppers Saw “Incredible Improvement” in Their Skin With This Collagen Cream That's 50% Off — Today Only

Whether you’re 25 or 75, there’s one beauty concern that’s almost always on the brain: aging skin. The decline of collagen production as you age is one culprit responsible for thinning and a decrease in firmness. While the loss of your once-plump and smooth skin is an inevitable part of life, you can get one step ahead of the process by investing in quality skincare that includes an anti-wrinkle moisturizer. And for just one day, one of our favorite collagen creams is on major sale.

Today only, you can grab the Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream for 50 percent off as a part of Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty. This yearly sale just kicked off on March 12, offering steep discounts of up to 50 percent on a range of makeup and skincare. This InStyle-approved cream is formulated with marine- and plant-based ingredients along with vitamin C, vitamin E, and shea butter that work together to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and promote a smooth and more hydrated complexion.

Ulta

The lightweight, gel-like cream quickly absorbs into the skin and improves moisture in just one hour, according to the brand. For best results, apply a small, pea-sized amount of the product to the face and neck area every morning after cleansing. It’s also great to use under makeup to keep your skin supple and hydrated as you go about your day. While the benefits of the cream’s hydrating properties may be felt immediately, it can also minimize the look of fine lines over time with regular use.

Need more convincing? The Pro-Collagen Marine Cream has garnered over 1,300 five-star ratings from shoppers, including one person who described it as “soft, creamy, and nourishing.” Another reviewer noted that “this is the skincare product I cannot live without.” They continued, saying “it keeps [their] fine lines to a minimum, skin soft and smooth, and even works on [their] neck.”

A third happy customer agreed and shared that after using it every day they’ve “noticed an incredible improvement” in the look and feel of their skin. They also said that their “laugh lines have all but disappeared,” and their face “always feels soft and smooth.”

