This On-Sale Plumping Cream Is So Effective, a 51-Year-Old User’s Skin Has “Never Felt or Looked So Good”

If you’re not familiar with “coronasomnia,” I’m deeply jealous. I’ve never slept worse than the weeks following my COVID-19 infection, and I’m not alone: As InStyle previously reported, American insomnia is a hot topic this year, perhaps fueled by the pandemic’s rampant anxiety, disrupted schedules, and economic pressures. If you’re in the same boat and want to give your skin, at least, a helping hand, plenty of Amazon reviewers are elated with one luxe skincare sleep mask that’s now on sale.

Housed in a royal purple jar, Elemis’ Peptide4 Plumping Pillow Facial Hydrating Mask calls on vitamin E, glycerin, hydrolyzed yeast protein, diheptyl succinate, extracts from red algae and speedwell, and star arvensis oil to plump up wrinkles so efficiently, one shopper in their 60s was wowed at the results within three uses. Both vitamin E and glycerin are moisture magnets, and per The Derm Review, hydrolyzed yeast protein is another goodie: It’s both hydrating and can brighten skin, thanks to the ingredient’s amino acids.

That shakes out to over 700 pleased users at Amazon alone. A commenter said it’s taken five years off their skin in the two weeks that they’ve used it, and a 51-year-old shared that — thanks to the mask — their skin has “never felt or looked so good.” Its effect on wrinkles is so profound that another customer said it erased all of their crow’s feet, while yet another said the decrease in their hyperpigmentation was so extreme, they canceled a $1,000 treatment they had planned for it.



Lip lines likewise soften, and on top of its anti-aging effects, another enthusiast in their 50s noticed the sleep mask left their pores significantly smaller. Absurdly soft skin is the final perk, according to a shopper who said they’ll never go without the mask — all of which is a significant amount of change to see from a single tub of product.

If you’d like to see what it can do for you while you snooze, get the Elemis’ Peptide4 Plumping Pillow Facial Hydrating Sleep Mask for $54 while it’s discounted in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale today.