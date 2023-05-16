17,000+ Amazon Shoppers Love This Lightweight Tunic That Doubles as the “Perfect Cover-Up” for Swimsuits

If you’ve already stocked up on new swimsuits for summer, the next step is to find a complementary cover-up that’ll go with a variety of bathing suits. Your best bet is to choose a simple silhouette in a solid color or a neutral pattern, so you can throw it on over the different bikinis and one-pieces in your collection. For more than 17,000 Amazon shoppers, this oversized collared tunic is that ideal cover-up — and it’s on sale for $26 with an on-site coupon.

Available in a whopping 63 colors and patterns and sizes S through 3XL, the cover-up is made from breathable rayon, which a shopper confirmed is “not so sheer that you can see through [it].” The tunic has a split neckline, rolled-up sleeves with button closures, pleating down the front, a chest pocket, and a high-low hemline.

Shop now: $26 with coupon (Originally $46); amazon.com

What really makes this cover-up stand out is that you can wear it as a shirt, too. For an elevated-yet-casual weekend look, wear the top with cropped, light wash jeans, flat sandals, and a crossbody bag. To make it dressier and give it some shape, belt the top and style it with white trousers and loafers. And, of course, you can wear the tunic to the beach or the pool over a swimsuit with comfy slides and a catch-all tote.

In the reviews section, Amazon shoppers are raving about the tunic’s fit, feel, and style. One reviewer said it’s “lightweight and so cute,” adding that it’s the “perfect cover-up” since they can “comfortably walk around” in it with a swimsuit underneath. Another shopper confirmed the tunic “went with every suit” they wore, while a third person said it “dried quickly if it got wet.”

Other shoppers shared how they wore the cover-up as a top instead. A reviewer “front-tucked” the collared shirt into jean shorts and “loved the long length in the back.” Plus, another shopper said it’s “perfect to wear with leggings, jeans, or as a simple dress.” You can’t beat that level of versatility for a $26 beach cover-up.

Regardless of how you choose to style the Ekouaer oversized tunic, you’ll be glad to have it in your wardrobe this summer. Check out more colors on sale at Amazon, below.

