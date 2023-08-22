I Would Live in Pajamas If I Could, So I’m Buying This Elevated Loungewear Set That's Just $39 at Amazon

Shoppers say the "flattering" set is nice enough to wear out to dinner.

Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
Published on August 22, 2023

Ekouaer Women's 2 Piece Lounge Set
I adore getting dressed up for both creative and “it feels good to look good” reasons, but the reality is that if I could live in my pajamas I absolutely would. If I’m in my home, I’m in sweatpants and oversized T-shirts because the priority is comfort. But for those instances where I need to be seen, i.e., a Zoom meeting or my morning walk to grab a coffee, I want something that marries “feels like PJs” and “presentable,” and Amazon shoppers might have helped me find the solution.

Ekouaer’s two-piece lounge set includes a ribbed, short-sleeve crop top and matching wide-leg, pleated pants. Rather than going totally oversized, this set plays with proportions in a way that keeps it comfortable while elevating the look, which shoppers describe as “flowy” and “flattering.”

The set is made from a stretchy polyester and spandex blend and is available in 15 colorways as well as sizes Small through XXLarge. As someone whose solution to a lack of fashion inspiration is a matching set — because it always looks good and requires next to no thought — I love how Ekouaer’s two-piece simplifies looking and feeling good.

With loungewear, coziness is the top priority — if it doesn’t feel good, why buy it? And according to customers, this set’s comfort is unbeatable. “The fabric is incredibly soft against my skin, making me feel like I'm wrapped in a cloud,” wrote one shopper, who noted that in addition to its softness, the set “also flatters [their] figure and makes [them] feel great.” And per another person, the set is “soft and flowing…with just the right amount of fit and stretch.”

But if it was just about comfort, I’d stick to my stained sweats — which is why I’m eyeing this set because it elevates coziness. One person even claimed that it’s so stylish they wore it out to dinner, pairing the two-piece set with gold jewelry and sandals while another customer said that they planned to “take it out on the town.” “The cut makes them so I feel like I can go out in them without looking like I'm in a lounge set,” explained another shopper who raved that they’re “incredibly soft, comfortable, and flattering.” 

In an effort to look a little more put together on Zoom calls and coffee runs while still maintaining that work-from-home comfiness I need, I’m grabbing this $39 lounge set from Amazon.

