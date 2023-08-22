Fashion Clothing Loungewear I Would Live in Pajamas If I Could, So I’m Buying This Elevated Loungewear Set That's Just $39 at Amazon Shoppers say the "flattering" set is nice enough to wear out to dinner. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 22, 2023 @ 10:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / InStyle I adore getting dressed up for both creative and “it feels good to look good” reasons, but the reality is that if I could live in my pajamas I absolutely would. If I’m in my home, I’m in sweatpants and oversized T-shirts because the priority is comfort. But for those instances where I need to be seen, i.e., a Zoom meeting or my morning walk to grab a coffee, I want something that marries “feels like PJs” and “presentable,” and Amazon shoppers might have helped me find the solution. Ekouaer’s two-piece lounge set includes a ribbed, short-sleeve crop top and matching wide-leg, pleated pants. Rather than going totally oversized, this set plays with proportions in a way that keeps it comfortable while elevating the look, which shoppers describe as “flowy” and “flattering.” Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 The set is made from a stretchy polyester and spandex blend and is available in 15 colorways as well as sizes Small through XXLarge. As someone whose solution to a lack of fashion inspiration is a matching set — because it always looks good and requires next to no thought — I love how Ekouaer’s two-piece simplifies looking and feeling good. Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 With loungewear, coziness is the top priority — if it doesn’t feel good, why buy it? And according to customers, this set’s comfort is unbeatable. “The fabric is incredibly soft against my skin, making me feel like I'm wrapped in a cloud,” wrote one shopper, who noted that in addition to its softness, the set “also flatters [their] figure and makes [them] feel great.” And per another person, the set is “soft and flowing…with just the right amount of fit and stretch.” Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 But if it was just about comfort, I’d stick to my stained sweats — which is why I’m eyeing this set because it elevates coziness. One person even claimed that it’s so stylish they wore it out to dinner, pairing the two-piece set with gold jewelry and sandals while another customer said that they planned to “take it out on the town.” “The cut makes them so I feel like I can go out in them without looking like I'm in a lounge set,” explained another shopper who raved that they’re “incredibly soft, comfortable, and flattering.” Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 In an effort to look a little more put together on Zoom calls and coffee runs while still maintaining that work-from-home comfiness I need, I’m grabbing this $39 lounge set from Amazon. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks This Primer Blurs Imperfections So Well, 75-Year-Olds Are Giving Up Foundation Amazon’s Best-Selling Hair Growth Products Include a $26 Alyssa Milano-Used Treatment You Can Get the Sexy Lace Bra Selena Gomez Just Wore for $45 at Amazon