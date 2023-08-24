Eiza González's Dreamy Sheer Dress Gave Balletcore the Sexiest Twist

If you’ve been searching for a way to add a bit of edge to your next balletcore look (AKA one of the summer’s most popular trends), Eiza González has you covered. On Tuesday, the actress stepped out in Malibu for Bulgari’s An Evening on the Beach Dinner in a dreamy white gown that expertly combined both tulle and sheer paneling to make for an outfit that was the best of both worlds.

During the outing, González opted to sport an all-white look from Tory Burch’s 2024 Resort collection comprised of an airy dress that featured a totally see-through mesh bodice and a voluminous tulle skirt. Eiza layered the sheer frock over a matching white mesh bra, also from the collection, and finished the look by adding simple bracelets and a pair of lilac pointy-toed heels. She rounded out her evening ensemble by styling her brunette hair down in soft waves with a middle part, and she opted for a low-key glam and a bright pink lip.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Fendi

This isn’t the first time that the Baby Driver actress has reached for an all-white look when hitting the town. Just last month, she was spotted in a cream-colored set (which consisted of a cut-out button-up vest and tailored trousers) when attending Fendi’s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

After the show, the actress opened up to Women’s Wear Daily about her upcoming Netflix drama series, Three Body Problem, based on the sci-fi book series of the same name.

Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic

“I was a huge fan of the books. I read the books; I couldn’t believe it. I really just thought, ‘You know, this needs to exist in the zeitgeist,’” she told the outlet back in July. “So, it couldn’t have been more perfect. Everything was just sort of alchemy, and it worked.”