Eiza González's Dreamy Sheer Dress Gave Balletcore the Sexiest Twist

A gown with a totally see-through bodice? Yes, please.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 @ 04:27PM
NEWS: Eiza Gonzalez Gave Balletcore the Sexiest Twist With Her Dreamy Sheer Dress
Photo:

BFA.com

If you’ve been searching for a way to add a bit of edge to your next balletcore look (AKA one of the summer’s most popular trends), Eiza González has you covered. On Tuesday, the actress stepped out in Malibu for Bulgari’s An Evening on the Beach Dinner in a dreamy white gown that expertly combined both tulle and sheer paneling to make for an outfit that was the best of both worlds.

During the outing, González opted to sport an all-white look from Tory Burch’s 2024 Resort collection comprised of an airy dress that featured a totally see-through mesh bodice and a voluminous tulle skirt. Eiza layered the sheer frock over a matching white mesh bra, also from the collection, and finished the look by adding simple bracelets and a pair of lilac pointy-toed heels. She rounded out her evening ensemble by styling her brunette hair down in soft waves with a middle part, and she opted for a low-key glam and a bright pink lip.

Eiza Gonzalez attends the Fendi Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Fendi

This isn’t the first time that the Baby Driver actress has reached for an all-white look when hitting the town. Just last month, she was spotted in a cream-colored set (which consisted of a cut-out button-up vest and tailored trousers) when attending Fendi’s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. 

After the show, the actress opened up to Women’s Wear Daily about her upcoming Netflix drama series, Three Body Problem, based on the sci-fi book series of the same name.

Eiza Gonzalez

Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic

“I was a huge fan of the books. I read the books; I couldn’t believe it. I really just thought, ‘You know, this needs to exist in the zeitgeist,’” she told the outlet back in July. “So, it couldn’t have been more perfect. Everything was just sort of alchemy, and it worked.”

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Instagram
Leave It to Kim Kardashian to Find the Vintage Chanel Choker From 'Barbie' in Japan
LOTD 8/24: SofÃ­a Vergara Put Her Own Spin on the Fall Pants Salma Hayek Also Owns
Sofía Vergara Put Her Own Spin on the Fall Pants Salma Hayek Also Owns
Chrissy Teigen John Legend
Chrissy Teigen Wore a Sheer Lacy Top for a Date Night at a Drake Concert
Heidi Klum Controversial Clogs
Heidi Klum and I Both Wear These Controversial Clogs That Shoppers Call the “Lovechild of Comfort and Fashion”
Dua Lipa fringe dress IG
Dua Lipa's Fashion Muppet Dress Is an Instant Party
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Most Practical Version of a LBD
Selena gomez summer updo instagram
Selena Gomez’s Dreamy Updo Is the Only Hairstyle We Need to Survive the Late-Summer Heat
Dua Lipa Sheer Bedazzled Dress 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere
Dua Lipa Rang in Her 28th Birthday While Wearing the Tiniest Mesh Gucci Bra
Kendall Jenner wearing a red skirt suit surrounded by horses
Kendall Jenner's Latest Stella McCartney Campaign Is Horse-Girl Fashion at Its Finest
As A Former Fashion Designer, I Haven't Stop Thinking About These Tk Pieces From Nordstroms Fall Essentials Curation
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and I'm Buying These 6 Pieces From Nordstrom's Fall Style Curation
Lila Moss poses for new YSL beauty campaign wearing new YSL blue mascara
Lila Moss Is Over Beauty TikTok
Taylor Swift
The Hidden Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Blue Corset Dress at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's Wedding
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore a Sheer Dress Over Sheer Lace Lingerie
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Gave a Sweet Sartorial Nod to Ben Affleck While Posing Topless in the Bathtub
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Elevated Her Tiny Track Shorts With a Pair of Heels
Salma Hayek
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are the 4 Best Celebrity Looks I’ve Seen All Week