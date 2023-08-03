Shoppers With “Dry, Mature Skin” Say This Brightening Serum Visibly Fades Sun Damage and Age Spots

A friend and I were recently discussing skincare staples, and (naturally) the topic of vitamin C serum arose. My friend said she’s searching for a new go-to, as her current product irritates her sensitive skin. I could hardly relate — I gravitate towards high-strength chemical peels, after all — but vitamin C sensitivity totally makes sense. It’s an active ingredient, after all. Plus, many C serums are spiked with high percentages of the vitamin in its strongest forms. The Eight Saints Vitamin C Serum proves that irritation needn’t be part of the experience, however — and, according to shoppers, it’s incredibly effective despite its gentleness.

Amazon

The Eight Saints Vitamin C Serum is a gentle, water-light brightening solution that fades hyperpigmentation, including age spots, and improves overall evenness and tone. Formulated with its titular ingredient, vitamin C, in the form of SAP, or sodium ascorbyl phosphate, it’s notably gentle compared to many others in the category, which often contain (stronger) L-ascorbic acid. For this reason, the serum is ideal for sensitive skin types, including those who may find other vitamin C serums irritating.

Additional ingredients include hyaluronic acid, a hydrating molecule that plumps fine lines on contact; glycerin, a humectant that retains moisture; aloe leaf juice, which soothes sensitive skin; and vitamin E, which simultaneously softens and protects skin from environmental agers thanks to its antioxidant content. (Sidenote: Vitamin E and C play particularly well together.)

Vitamin C itself can also keep skin looking youthful. As dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry, MD, previously told InStyle, "The antioxidant activity of vitamin C protects against UV-induced damage caused by free radicals,” which, in turn, “prevent[s] accelerated aging.”

Shopper acclaim for Eight Saints Vitamin C Serum is seemingly endless. One shopper, a paddle boarder with sun damage in their late 50s, calls the formula “liquid gold,” as their “[sun]spots are getting lighter.” Plus, the formula “does not bother” their sensitive skin “at all,” they share. Another reviewer, also in their 50s, dubs the serum “youth in a bottle,” thanks to its visible skin-brightening effect. According to another 50-year-old shopper, the serum has helped fade their melasma: “I’m more confident in my skin now than I’ve ever been,” they share. Finally, another shopper who has “dry, mature skin,” says the serum has visibly brightened their age spots; “I even use it on the back of my hands and can see the difference,” they report.

For a gentle-yet-hardworking vitamin C serum that effectively brightens stubborn hyperpigmentation, sans irritation, shop the Eight Saints Vitamin C Serum for $38 at Amazon.