Editors' Picks: Where We're Going and What We're Wearing This Summer

Joan Didion famously packs with the stylish minimalism one would expect from her prose. Her list, immortalized in The White Album, is only 18 lines long and includes notes like “bag with: shampoo” and “bourbon.” Its simplicity is aspirational, to be sure, and part of the reason it’s circulated since it was first published in 1979. But not all of us can live on two leotards alone.

Despite all efforts to the contrary, my packing protocol always leans more towards chaotic maximalism than Didionesque restraint. Summer travel plans can also quickly unravel into an excuse for an unnecessary shopping spree — it’s easy to convince myself that a slew of new vacation-specific garments will make this coming trip the best ever. And while I’ve never been one to shame a bit of retail therapy, there’s no need to buy a whole new wardrobe every time you plan a vacation.

So, this summer, I’m recommending a happy medium and offering a list that’s equal parts fun and functional — curated by InStyle editors, of course. Ahead are all the items we’re loving for destinations that range from afternoon excursions only a few miles from home to week-long trips on the Mediterranean. No matter what travel plans you’ve got in mind this summer, we’ve got you covered. Read on for what we’re wearing and where we’re going in the months ahead.

Spanish Basque Country: Hill House Home Eyelet Dress

Hillhouse

To Shop: $195, Hill House Home

"What’s more quintessentially summer than a breezy white dress? In my opinion, nothing beats this wardrobe staple’s versatility for vacation dressing and summer vibes. I’ll be styling it with a scarf in my hair and espadrilles while in Spain come July, but you’ll also catch me going a little more casual with gold jewelry and chunky loafers for walks around Brooklyn. Pretty much everything Hill House makes is beyond comfy (they call it a nap dress for a reason!), so I’m predicting this will be my number one re-wear this summer." -Madeline Hirsch, News Director

Back to Summer Camp: Tory Burch Camp Dress

Courtesy

To Shop: $498, Tory Burch



"To me, summer is synonymous with camp. As soon as the calendar turns to June, I start to get nostalgia prickles for color wars, goggle tan lines, and running around, mostly barefoot, until my legs are spaghetti. And while our office dress code does require shoes, I still want to channel some of those nostalgia vibes with this Tory Burch Camp dress. The name, of course, is a very literal nod to summer play, but the style’s uniform look and ready-for-an-expedition feel lends itself to the adult — and work-appropriate — version of adventure. -Sally Holmes, Editor in Chief



Dreaming of Seoul: Longchamp Le Pliage

Courtesy

To Shop: $85, Longchamp

"Maybe I’m not so good at resisting things that the algorithm serves me because when I saw this tiny handheld bag on TikTok, I needed one immediately. You know, to keep my floss picks, Listerine strips, and hand sanitizer in hand while I pretend I’m a foreign exchange student from Hong Kong or Seoul (if TikTok is to be believed, that’s where these bags are the It Bags to end all It Bags and I’ll have proof when I head to Asia soon). Undeniably practical, they have all the trappings of Longchamp’s iconic waterproof and packable tote but shrunken down to a tiny version that’s simultaneously sweet and spicy — because nothing screams high maintenance more than a little handheld bag." -Christopher Luu, Sr. News Editor

Romance in Cabo: Schutz Sandal

Schutz

To Shop: $148, Schutz

"My husband and I recently returned from our first-anniversary trip to Cabo, and I lived in these sandals from Schutz. Our hotel, Las Ventanas al Paraiso, had plenty of restaurants, so we didn’t have to leave the property, and I wore these to dinner every single night — no matter how fancy or casual we were feeling. They’re neutral enough to pair perfectly with any outfit, and the fun buckle detail adds a little something special. Wherever I’m headed next this summer, you better believe I’m bringing these along!" -Samantha Brash, Director of Content Strategy

On the Back of a Moped: Gil Rodriguez Tube Top

Gil Rodriguez

To Shop: $60, Gil Rodriguez

"My best friend in Pittsburgh drives a moped, and I want to wear this and jean shorts on the back of her moped. That’s what summer’s for — simple as that." -Danielle Fox, Senior Social Editor



No Plans, No Problem: Wray Lounge Set

Courtesy

To Shop: $198, Wray

"I don’t have a lot of summer plans, but when I do, I’ll be throwing on this cute, slightly trippy set from Wray. It’s a full statement when worn together, but just as fun as separates — I can’t wait to wear the top with cutoffs for brunch, and the pants as a swimsuit cover-up." -Lindy Segal, Contributing Fashion Editor



Roman Holiday: Pucci Wave Scarf

Pucci

To Shop: $240, Farfetch

"Nothing sets a Mediterranean mood like a Pucci scarf. I finally bought one for myself as a special treat this summer after eyeing various iterations for years. Tie it on your purse, wrap it around your neck, or throw it in your hair, and you’ll feel like an Old Hollywood starlet having her Roman Holiday moment, guaranteed." - M.H.

Sunset on the Beach: Mikoh Top

Mikoh

To Shop: $205, Mikoh

"As someone who hates being cold, you’d think I’d be safe during the warmer months. Wrong — between too-cold air conditioning in the office and randomly brisk nights (thanks, climate change), I never know if I’ll need an extra layer before leaving the house. Enter the perfect summer sweater. This Mikoh top is thick enough to keep me cozy during late-night boardwalk strolls and date nights at the movie theater. It’s even perfect for throwing on after a day at the beach if you need an easy, chic coverup, thanks to the oversized fit. And come autumn, this macrame long-sleeve will most definitely stay in my rotation; all I’ll need to do is swap out my denim cutoffs for jeans." -Ondine Jean-Baptiste, Assistant Social Media Editor

(Little) Italy: Tombolo Vongole! Cabana

Courtesy

To Shop: $138, Tombolo

"I have been coveting this pasta-print cabana shirt from Tombolo for the past year. It's the perfect piece to add a little personality to any outfit — and who doesn’t love pasta? (Apologies to my gluten-intolerant friends.) I’ve been itching to get back to Italy, but even if I can’t make it to Europe this summer, this is still the best shirt to enjoy a huge bowl of spaghetti in on Mulberry Street." -Kelly Chiello, Associate Photo Director



Strolls Through DUMBO: Coachtopia Shoulder Bag

Coach

To Shop: $350, Coachtopia

"As soon as Coachtopia, the sustainable and upcycled sub-brand of Coach, launched, nearly all of its Gen Z-approved handbags and purses simultaneously sold out. So, when I finally got my hands on the Ergo checkered shoulder bag, I had to make plans around the bag. It may only be a ferry ride away from my Williamsburg apartment, but sightseeing in Dumbo felt like the perfect place to take it for a spin. This purse is the perfect accessory for a coffee run, an afternoon drink, or even an evening reservation on the water. Plus, despite its small size, it's plenty spacious enough for your phone, wallet, makeup, etc. (There’s truly nothing worse than only being able to fit a singular lip balm in your purse.) While it’s cool enough for all Instagram-worthy spots in NYC, this adorable piece will also fit in on any of your summer travels." -Tess Petak, Staff Writer

Anywhere on the Mediterranean: Everlane Popover

Everlane

To Shop: $88, Everlane

"Even though I already own this type of outfit in multiple styles and colorways, when I saw Everlane’s mazarine blue linen set, I nearly lost my mind. This shade reminds me of the bright waters of the Mediterranean, and while I don’t have plans to go all the way to Europe this summer, Everlane’s linen is light and breezy enough for evenings at the beach. The popover we’ll keep me warm when that beach breeze rolls on through while keeping me looking cool." -K.C.

The South of France: Cuup One Piece

Cuup

To Shop: $188, Cuup

"Cuup has done it again, folks. Equal parts sexy and practical, I can’t wait to wear this suit while visiting every beach the south of France has to offer. The front is relatively modest compared to all the teeny bikini options on the market right now, while the back surprises you with a huge (yet tasteful) cutout and cheeky bottoms. Demure in the front, delectable in the back — it’s debatably the chicest mullet you’ll ever own." -O.J.

Big Sur: Away Carry-On

Away

To Shop: $315, Away

"There’s something deliciously obnoxious about having luggage that screams, 'Look at me.' And during all this chatter about quiet luxury, it’s doubly satisfying to have something so in-your-face and fun, like a suitcase that’s bright green (unfortunately, the hot pink sold out already). This Away piece has all the things you know and love about the brand, from its hard-wearing shell and interior organization tools, but remixed in a specific green that’s tropical, ‘80s Miami, and just fun. It’s exactly the mindset you need when you slam your laptop shut and get away for a weekend, like I’ll be doing when I head up to Big Sur to live out my Big Little Lies dreams — minus all that linen and plus this over-the-top suitcase." -C.L.

Lounging Poolside: Left on Friday Top and Bottom

Left on Friday

To Shop: $85, Left on Friday Top and Bottom

"After years of makeshift kiddie pools on the rooftops of many a Brooklyn apartment building, my summer is getting a significant upgrade in the form of my sister’s adult-sized backyard pool. In anticipation of this new luxury, I set my sights on finding a new bathing suit versatile enough to handle everything from lounging to swimming laps with an 80-pound English labrador retriever. After making my way through most — if not all — of Instagram’s algorithm suggestions that I could possibly try, Left on Friday found me. The Sunday Top and Hi Tide Bottom paired together make for the most comfortable holding-in-your-awkward-bits-and-pieces bathing suit combo a gal could hope for. They come in a wide range of colors, so you can mix and match to your color-blocking heart’s content. The brand also has a fun collection of beach linen and dresses, so you can easily transition from the beach or pool to a restaurant in style. Take all of my money." -Jenna Brillhart, Creative Director

Shopping at Bethany Beach: Tumi Duffle

Courtesy

To Shop: $195, Tumi

"How come it is harder to fit things in our suitcases on the way home from a trip than it is to pack in the first place? Perhaps you’ve made a few purchases during your stay, or maybe you’re just lazier and less enthusiastic about going home. Whatever the case may be, Tumi’s Just In Case Duffle was made for the packer who has less room on the journey home (AKA me). The sleek duffle comes perfectly folded in a small pouch that easily fits into your luggage or carry-on (it also makes for easy storage). I’m planning to take mine on a trip to Bethany Beach, Delaware, just in case I do a little shopping to support the local economy." -T.P.



Airport Terminals: Adidas Sambas OG

Courtesy

To Shop: $100, Adidas

"I can’t tell you the number of times my mother has shouted, “It’s going to come back in style!” as I’ve tried to donate or give away a treasured item of clothing or a worn-out accessory. And when it comes to the Adidas Samba OG — a shoe I wore to every indoor field hockey game I’ve ever played from ages twelve to twenty — she was once again correct. Swapping the classic black for a crisp white, I’m ready to relive my athletically-induced asthma glory days, but instead of running back and forth on a turf field, I’ll be running through airport terminals to catch my flights out of the city this summer." -J.B.

