All the Beauty Products InStyle Editors Couldn't Get Enough of in March

From new spring fragrances to retinol alternatives, here are the best products we tried this month.

By
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble is NYC-based contributing beauty commerce writer. She covers all things beauty, hair products, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 @ 06:54PM
March Beauty Editor's Picks
Photo:

Milk/ InStyle

Ah, spring. Even though winter can be cozy and magical, March is the time of year when we start itching for warmer weather and a change of scenery. This month’s highly-anticipated spring equinox marks a period of transition for many facets of our lives. Spring clean-outs, lighter clothing, and a switch-up in our skincare routines come to mind.

For beauty lovers, March proved to be a time of exciting launches and fresh innovations. On deck, we've got fragrances to welcome in the warm weather, a new setting spray to lock in your makeup, and a retinol alternative that’s gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin — all tried and recommended by InStyle editors. Plus, you'll also find bright and shiny nail lacquers and eyeshadows that are perfect to wear as the seasons change.

So if you're looking for some products to try out for spring, below are seven beauty picks that we cannot stop raving about. Read on to learn more.

01 of 06

Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Matte Setting Spray

March Beauty Editor's Picks

Milk

To shop: $38; milkmakeup.com

I’m usually a dewy finish kind of girl, but I can fully admit matte products have a rightful place in the beauty world. For one, they create a gorgeous photo finish. Secondly, and most critically, during the warmer months when we’re all looking our shiniest, a matte product can help ensure your makeup doesn’t cross the line from glowy to oily. That’s why this spring, I’m swapping my more radiant formula for Milk’s new matte setting spray. It has all the TikTok-famous staying power of Milk’s viral Hydro Grip but with a subtle matte finish. I’m willing to buy anything to prevent my makeup from melting off on the subway, so catch me spritzing this all through spring and summer. - Madeline Hirsch, News Director

02 of 06

Tatcha The Silk Serum Wrinkle-Smoothing Retinol Alternative

March Beauty Editor's Picks

Tatcha

To shop: $98; sephora.com

Tatcha's newest product gives you all the skin-smoothing benefits of retinol without irritation — a true win-win IMO. As the name suggests, it's made with retinol alternative ingredients such as sea fennel, a marine botanical that is known to help with our natural skin turnover process. Pair that with Tatcha's silk protein and up-cycled cranberry extra that gave me brighter, firmer, and plumper skin. - Audrey Noble, Beauty Editor

03 of 06

Hourglass Voyeur Eyeshadow Stick

March Beauty Editor's Picks

Hourglass

To shop: $34; hourglasscosmetics.com

For anyone with oily lids like me who has struggled to find an eyeshadow that will stay put, I've found the answer to our beauty prayers. Hourglass's new shadow sticks were basically made for us. The cream formula is crease-resistant and packs on the color with a shimmery finish that’s loaded with pigment. One swipe is all you need with these pretty desert-inspired eye shades. You can also build layers of color for a more dramatic look. It comes in seven shades, but the olive green shade named Aurora is especially stunning. - Audrey Noble, Beauty Editor

04 of 06

sundays Pearl Collection L.08

March Beauty Editor's Picks

Sundays

To shop: $20; dearsundays.com

Sundays just dropped its Pearl Collection, contains three pearlescent shades to give your nails a soft shimmer and color. My favorites is this iridescent white pearl, which goes on almost like a soft silver with a glazed shine. It’s just so pretty. - Audrey Noble, Beauty Editor

05 of 06

Relevant 13 Stems Eau de Parfum

March Beauty Editor's Picks

Relevant

To shop: $92; relevantskin.com

Started by Thirteen Lune founder Nyakio Grieco, Relevant skin has quickly made its mark as a clean beauty brand to watch. And this month, the line debuted its first-ever fragrance. Inspired by growth from a strong foundation (think flower stems before they bloom), 13 Stems by Relevant smells like a garden after a summer rain thanks to notes of French mimosa and violet leaf. It’s green, lush, and complex always leaving you wanting more. Plus, the cheerfully vibrant bottle would make an elegant, earthy statement on any vanity. - Madeline Hirsch, News Director

06 of 06

Sisley Paris Les Eaux Rêvées D'Isa Eau de Toilette

March Beauty Editor's Picks

Sisley

To shop: $195; sisley-paris.com

If I could capture the energy of fire with a little zest (good chaos as I like to put it), it would be this scent. Sisley Paris has a new fragrance line Les Eaux Rêvées is a collection of six light and fragrant waters made with the dreamiest spice, floral, and earth notes. Isa, in particular, is a warm and bright mix of mandarin, pink berries, jasmine, and green tea that really perks up all my senses and fills me with excitement. I'll be wearing this for all my spring and summer adventures. - Audrey Noble, Beauty Editor

