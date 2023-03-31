All the Beauty Products InStyle Editors Couldn't Get Enough of in March

Ah, spring. Even though winter can be cozy and magical, March is the time of year when we start itching for warmer weather and a change of scenery. This month’s highly-anticipated spring equinox marks a period of transition for many facets of our lives. Spring clean-outs, lighter clothing, and a switch-up in our skincare routines come to mind.

For beauty lovers, March proved to be a time of exciting launches and fresh innovations. On deck, we've got fragrances to welcome in the warm weather, a new setting spray to lock in your makeup, and a retinol alternative that’s gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin — all tried and recommended by InStyle editors. Plus, you'll also find bright and shiny nail lacquers and eyeshadows that are perfect to wear as the seasons change.



So if you're looking for some products to try out for spring, below are seven beauty picks that we cannot stop raving about. Read on to learn more.

