Beauty Beauty Products & Tools All the Beauty Products InStyle Editors Couldn't Get Enough of in March From new spring fragrances to retinol alternatives, here are the best products we tried this month. By Audrey Noble Audrey Noble Twitter Audrey Noble is NYC-based contributing beauty commerce writer. She covers all things beauty, hair products, and makeup. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 31, 2023 @ 06:54PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Milk/ InStyle Ah, spring. Even though winter can be cozy and magical, March is the time of year when we start itching for warmer weather and a change of scenery. This month’s highly-anticipated spring equinox marks a period of transition for many facets of our lives. Spring clean-outs, lighter clothing, and a switch-up in our skincare routines come to mind. For beauty lovers, March proved to be a time of exciting launches and fresh innovations. On deck, we've got fragrances to welcome in the warm weather, a new setting spray to lock in your makeup, and a retinol alternative that’s gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin — all tried and recommended by InStyle editors. Plus, you'll also find bright and shiny nail lacquers and eyeshadows that are perfect to wear as the seasons change. So if you're looking for some products to try out for spring, below are seven beauty picks that we cannot stop raving about. Read on to learn more. 01 of 06 Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Matte Setting Spray Milk To shop: $38; milkmakeup.com I’m usually a dewy finish kind of girl, but I can fully admit matte products have a rightful place in the beauty world. For one, they create a gorgeous photo finish. Secondly, and most critically, during the warmer months when we’re all looking our shiniest, a matte product can help ensure your makeup doesn’t cross the line from glowy to oily. That’s why this spring, I’m swapping my more radiant formula for Milk’s new matte setting spray. It has all the TikTok-famous staying power of Milk’s viral Hydro Grip but with a subtle matte finish. I’m willing to buy anything to prevent my makeup from melting off on the subway, so catch me spritzing this all through spring and summer. - Madeline Hirsch, News Director 02 of 06 Tatcha The Silk Serum Wrinkle-Smoothing Retinol Alternative Tatcha To shop: $98; sephora.com Tatcha's newest product gives you all the skin-smoothing benefits of retinol without irritation — a true win-win IMO. As the name suggests, it's made with retinol alternative ingredients such as sea fennel, a marine botanical that is known to help with our natural skin turnover process. Pair that with Tatcha's silk protein and up-cycled cranberry extra that gave me brighter, firmer, and plumper skin. - Audrey Noble, Beauty Editor 03 of 06 Hourglass Voyeur Eyeshadow Stick Hourglass To shop: $34; hourglasscosmetics.com For anyone with oily lids like me who has struggled to find an eyeshadow that will stay put, I've found the answer to our beauty prayers. Hourglass's new shadow sticks were basically made for us. The cream formula is crease-resistant and packs on the color with a shimmery finish that’s loaded with pigment. One swipe is all you need with these pretty desert-inspired eye shades. You can also build layers of color for a more dramatic look. It comes in seven shades, but the olive green shade named Aurora is especially stunning. - Audrey Noble, Beauty Editor 04 of 06 sundays Pearl Collection L.08 Sundays To shop: $20; dearsundays.com Sundays just dropped its Pearl Collection, contains three pearlescent shades to give your nails a soft shimmer and color. My favorites is this iridescent white pearl, which goes on almost like a soft silver with a glazed shine. It’s just so pretty. - Audrey Noble, Beauty Editor 05 of 06 Relevant 13 Stems Eau de Parfum Relevant To shop: $92; relevantskin.com Started by Thirteen Lune founder Nyakio Grieco, Relevant skin has quickly made its mark as a clean beauty brand to watch. And this month, the line debuted its first-ever fragrance. Inspired by growth from a strong foundation (think flower stems before they bloom), 13 Stems by Relevant smells like a garden after a summer rain thanks to notes of French mimosa and violet leaf. It’s green, lush, and complex always leaving you wanting more. Plus, the cheerfully vibrant bottle would make an elegant, earthy statement on any vanity. - Madeline Hirsch, News Director 06 of 06 Sisley Paris Les Eaux Rêvées D'Isa Eau de Toilette Sisley To shop: $195; sisley-paris.com If I could capture the energy of fire with a little zest (good chaos as I like to put it), it would be this scent. Sisley Paris has a new fragrance line Les Eaux Rêvées is a collection of six light and fragrant waters made with the dreamiest spice, floral, and earth notes. Isa, in particular, is a warm and bright mix of mandarin, pink berries, jasmine, and green tea that really perks up all my senses and fills me with excitement. I'll be wearing this for all my spring and summer adventures. - Audrey Noble, Beauty Editor