J.Crew’s End of Summer Sale Is Full of Comfy, Timeless Staple Pieces Starting at $30

I feel like I have lived many lives this summer, between all the vacations and long beach days, but it is all finally coming to an end as we begin to transition into fall. Around this time every year, I plan my end-of-summer party with all my friends, but another way I commemorate the seasonal shift is by shopping Labor Day deals on summer staples for next year as well as transitional pieces that I can wear now through fall.

So when I heard J.Crew was having their Summer Send-Off sale and you could get an extra 60 percent off sale items and 40 percent off select new arrivals using code SHOPNOW, I rushed over to the site. I rounded up seven items that I plan on snagging during the sale, but hurry, the sale ends September 4.

One thing I won’t stop talking about is button-up shirts. They are a classic and versatile wardrobe staple that can be worn year-round. And with fall just on the horizon, they become even more essential as they can be layered under sweaters, cardigans, and blazers or worn on their own. And one of my favorite brands for quality button-downs is J.Crew, so when I saw this Slim-Fit Stretch Cotton Poplin Shirt for nearly half off, I had to add it to my cart.

The button-up is available in sizes 00 through 24 and comes in black and white stripe, blue and white stripe, solid white, and black. It also offers classic, petite, and tall fit options, and for an extra $10 you can get it customized with a monogram of your initials on the chest or cuff of the shirt.

J.Crew Slim-Fit Stretch Cotton Poplin Shirt

J.Crew

For much of the summer, I had pumped the brakes on wearing jeans because it was just too hot for the heavy material. But now that the weather has started to cool down, I plan on restocking my collection with J.Crews Slouchy Straight Jean. They come in a medium wash and are available in sizes 23 through 37. They are mid-rise and are ​​fitted through the hip and thigh and straightened out down towards the ankle. The baggy jean also includes a zipper fly and four spacious pockets on the front and back.

J.Crew Slouchy Straight Jean

J.Crew

You may think I’m crazy for looking at a slip dress while summer is wrapping up, but J.Crew’s Gwyneth Slip Dress is a great transitional piece because of how versatile it is to style. It can be worn now while it’s still warm with flats and sandals, but when the temperature drops, you can layer with sweaters, cardigans, and knee-high boots.

The slip dress comes in pink, tan, green, black, and polka dot, and is available in sizes 00 through 24. It features a silky smooth charmeuse fabric that drapes across your figure, a scooped neckline, adjustable straps, and stops at about mid-calf.

J.Crew Gwyneth Slip Dress

J.Crew

If there is one thing I am going to buy in preparation for fall, it’s a boot. And the caffe latte color of J.Crew’s Stevie Ankle Boot was love at first sight. I am already thinking of all the autumnal pairings I can make with denim skirts and wide-legged jeans. It comes in suede and leather in five color options and is available in sizes 5 through 12. The pointed-toe shoe features a 1.9-inch heel and a back zipper for easy on and off.

J.Crew Stevie Ankle Boots

J.Crew

Shop more transitional pieces from J.Crew’s end-of-summer sale using code SHOPNOW.