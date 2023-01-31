Every Product Our Beauty Editors Loved in January

In with the new, out with the old.

The beginning of a new year marks the perfect time to start fresh. Many of us take this opportunity to declutter our spaces, reorganize wardrobes, and clear out any other personal belongings that may no longer spark joy — beauty products included. As we reassess the items that no longer serve us, the ones we hold near and dear become even more special.

This January, there were cleansers we fell in love with, multi-purpose moisturizers we know we couldn't live without, buzzy new deodorants taking over the Internet, and more. These are some of the items that have a permanent spot in our hearts and on our vanities.

Read on to discover our favorite beauty products of January 2023 — we hope you love them as much as we do.