All the Beauty Products InStyle Editors Couldn't Get Enough Of This Month

They're the best of the best.

By Staff Author
Published on March 1, 2023 @ 02:39PM
Photo:

Tom Ford/ InStyle

As beauty editors, it's our job to test hundreds of beauty products. While that may sound exciting (and for the most part it is!), it can also feel boring as far too many products are simply meh. That's why whenever we find something we love, we can't stop talking about it.

We've been doing this our entire careers, so it takes a lot to impress us. However, time and time again we're pleasantly surprised by new launches and oldies-but-goodies.

This month, our breaths were taken away by designer fragrances, new makeup launches, skincare tools, and more. Below, find the six beauty products we can't stop raving about and believe you'll love, too.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Blush Wands

Charlotte Tilbury

To shop: $42; charlottetilbury.com

I'm all in on the blush renaissance thanks to this new blush from Charlotte Tilbury. The formula blends in so seamlessly into the skin to get that natural-looking flush but it is completely buildable if you want an extra pop of color. However, my favorite part is the wand applicator as it dispenses the right amount of product and truly is foolproof. - Audrey Noble, Beauty Editor

Tom Ford Cherry Smoke Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford

To shop: $395; tomford.com

One truth about me is that I will always smell good, so I'm very picky about the fragrances I use. Since trying this new iteration of Tom Ford's cult-classic cherry eau de parfum, I haven't been able to stop wearing it. It strikes the perfect balance between sweet and tantalizing thanks to the luxurious cocktail of dark cherry, smoked wood, white flowers, saffron, leather, and more. - Pia Velasco, Senior Beauty Editor

Make Up For Ever HD Skin Matte Velvet Powder Foundation

Makeup Forever

To shop: $43; makeupforever.com

This new powder foundation has been a godsend for my very oily skin. It's lightweight so it doesn't clog my pores or feel too heavy on my skin, but it gives enough coverage to even out the appearance of uneven texture. The best part? My normally shiny t-zone is instantly neutralized all day long.  - Audrey

Flawless By Finishing Touch Facial Hair Remover

Ulta

To shop: $20; ulta.com

I've had peach fuzz my entire life, and while it's not something that keeps me up at night, I do prefer to have a silky smooth complexion. My skin looks more radiant, my makeup applies more evenly, and my skincare absorbs better. I don't always have the patience to dermaplane at home, so in a pinch, this handheld shaving device is my go-to. I love that it has a flashlight built in so I can get a clear view of the fuzz no matter the lighting. - Pia

Ceremonia Pequi Styling Gel

Ceremonia

To shop: $22; ceremonia.com

I've used gel my entire life, but most of them are either too crunchy or watery. So, while I like it when my natural waves hold their curl, prefer to keep my flyaways tamed, and love a slicked-back look, I often opt out of using gel to avoid an unpleasant experience. Thankfully, I don't have to do that anymore. This formula is medium-hold, flexible to touch, and super lightweight. On top of that, it gives my hair superwatt shine and has a nourishing formula that treats my strands while helping them maintain my hairstyle. I couldn't be a bigger fan. - Pia

Paco Rabanne Fame Eau de Parfum

Paco Rabane

To shop: $132; nordstrom.com

I unabashedly love super sweet scents and this new fragrance from Paco Rabanne is right in my wheelhouse. It's made with notes of mango, jasmine, sandalwood, and vanilla that just hugs you in a warm and fruity embrace. Though it goes on very strong when you first spritz it on, the dry-down is a lot more subtle to make it wearable everyday. I'm also a sucker for aesthetics — how adorable is this bottle? - Audrey

