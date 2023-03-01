All the Beauty Products InStyle Editors Couldn't Get Enough Of This Month

As beauty editors, it's our job to test hundreds of beauty products. While that may sound exciting (and for the most part it is!), it can also feel boring as far too many products are simply meh. That's why whenever we find something we love, we can't stop talking about it.

We've been doing this our entire careers, so it takes a lot to impress us. However, time and time again we're pleasantly surprised by new launches and oldies-but-goodies.

This month, our breaths were taken away by designer fragrances, new makeup launches, skincare tools, and more. Below, find the six beauty products we can't stop raving about and believe you'll love, too.