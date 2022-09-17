Beauty Skincare After Trying 14 Lip Treatments, I Found the 3 Nourishing Formulas I’ll Be Using All Fall The best are from Versed, Kopari, and Well People. By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Instagram Twitter Website Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 17, 2022 @ 01:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Kopari I can’t leave the house without a lip balm, treatment, oil, etc. I have at least one, but usually two, in each purse, tote, and jacket pocket. Somehow, there are still rare occasions when I leave the house, only to realize later on that I do not have any lip products on my person. As a beauty editor, I have been receiving a couple lip treatments a day in preparation for fall. I have been testing them all almost instantly, as lip treatments are the easiest products to test; I can swipe one on whenever, wherever — it doesn’t require a mirror, foresight, or anything, really. I have tried 14 lip treatments in the last month and only three have truly stood out: the Versed Silk Slip, Kopari Tri-Peptide Lip Cloud, and Well People Lip Nurture. Keep reading to all of which I will elaborate on below. Versed Silk Slip Tinted Lip Oil Versed Shop now: $10; versedskin.com Silk Slip is a conditioning lip oil that comes in three colors and one clear option. I expected for the consistency to be runny and therefore, not long-lasting, but this isn’t the case; Silk Slip is wet, hydrating, and glossy but without any sticky viscousness. As your lips absorb it, the oil goes from a gloss to a hydrated sheen. It feels really nourishing thanks to jojoba oil, vitamin E, and sunflower seed oil, and I don’t find myself needing to reapply it until hours later. I started with the colorless option before trying the Blossom pink, which I liked for a subtle tinted effect. Kopari Tri-Peptide Lip Cloud Plumping Oil Treatment Kopari Shop now: $24; koparibeauty.com Peptides are collagen-building proteins that can actually penetrate your skin and therefore be effective, and Kopari’s Lip Cloud incorporates three of them, in addition to hyaluronic acid, which provides a plumping effect. First, I love this wide type of doe foot applicator that’s becoming more prevalent in lip products. Lip Cloud’s formula feels soft and luxurious and only requires one swipe; it’s hydrating and makes my lips so glossy, they look like glass but with no stickiness. This feeling lasts a couple of hours, in addition to a fuller-looking pout, which looks plumper the longer I wear Lip Cloud. Well People Lip Nurture Hydrating Lip Balm Well People Shop now: $15; wellpeople.com I didn’t think I liked Lip Nurture when I first tried it; it’s quite thick and the first dollop required relatively a lot of force and pressure to get it out of the tube. The consistency is as thick as wax, though that is not to say the formula is waxy. A few hours later, I was surprised by how much I liked this Well People balm. It felt like my lips were coated in a shield, the subtle tint was great, and it lasted half a day — longer than any other product on this list. After putting it on, I went through two refills of my Nalgene, a diet coke, and then wore my mask on my commute home. To my surprise, the Lip Nurture balm was still on. I like it already, but am betting I am going to rely on it heavily as the weather becomes colder and dryer. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit