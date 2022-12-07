I'm a Beauty Editor Who’s Tested Thousands of Products, and 2022 Was the Year of Great Concealers

Until this year, there were two makeup products I simply did not believe in. The first was mascara, though that changed after using an exceeds-the-hype lash serum, and the second was concealer, which I previously found to be exclusively chalky, drying, and unnatural-looking.

My opinions on mascara are perhaps for another time and another day, because I want to focus on the latter. My good-concealer streak began this year with Saie’s Hydrabeam, and was followed by launches from Charlotte Tilbury, Make Beauty, and Chanel.

These are products I was fond of from the get-go, but I’ve continued to use and appreciate them months after their launch, which is a true testament to their quality. Below are six concealers I found myself enamored with this year, with four highlighted more extensively.

Most Foolproof: Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer, $33 charlottetilbury.com and sephora.com

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer, $33 charlottetilbury.com and sephora.com

Make Beauty Skin Mimetic Concealer, $28; makebeauty.com

Chanel Sublimage Radiance Concealing Eye Care, $95; chanel.com

Saie Beauty Hydrabeam, $26; saiehello.com

Patrick Ta Major Skin Crème Foundation and Finishing Powder Duo, $52; sephora.com

Best Full-Coverage Option: Milk Makeup Future Fluid Hydrating Concealer, $28; sephora.com

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer

No one knows glowing skin like Charlotte Tilbury, and she delivers just that with the Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer launched earlier this year. I think of it as a tinted serum concealer thanks to a formula packed with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C, and collagen. I find that when I wash it off at the end of the night, my acne, dark spots, and redness are reduced and soothed.

Despite my large pores and problematic skin, the formula feels like it creates an even base to sit on top of. I have never experienced it seeping into imperfections and as a result, making them more obvious. It also comes in 30 shades, which is conducive to finding an exact match.

Shop now: $33; charlottetilbury.com and sephora.com

Make Beauty Skin Mimetic Concealer

Make Beauty is quietly formulating some of the most interesting, innovative, and yet, affordable makeup products in recent memory. I have spent most of 2022 obsessed with several of its products (the Serum Balm Intense and the Skin Mimetic Microsuede Blush), but my favorite is the Skin Mimetic Concealer.

The concealer comes in 20 shades and is the lightest, thinnest concealer I have ever used, it feels just a little bit more viscous than water. That makes it incredible for spot concealing and it’s buildable from light to medium coverage.

The finish is like my bare skin on those very rare days when I’m blemish- and hyperpigmentation-free, hydrated, dewy, and well-rested all at the same time.

Shop now: $28; makebeauty.com

Chanel Sublimage Radiance Concealing Eye Care

This is by far the most expensive product on this list, and potentially even the most expensive concealer I’ve ever come across. Because of the price tag, I went into this with very high expectations and it still blew my socks off.

I think the image above speaks for itself, but this is really a very pigmented four-in-one product. Its three officially sanctioned uses are as an under-eye concealer, under-eye brightener, and eye cream. The fourth is one that I am personally vouching for and it’s an all over concealer/foundation. it’s an under-eye concealer, brightener, and eye cream.

It makes my skin look poreless, dewy, bright, and plump — everything I could ask a concealer to do. Just a few weeks after its launch I realized that many, if not all, shades had sold out. They’re back in stock now but who knows how long that will last.

Shop now: $95; chanel.com

Saie Beauty Hydrabeam

This was the first concealer that made me believe the product could be more than a thick, sticky, unflattering chalky pigment. It’s really hydrating and moisturizing without feeling slippery, it stays in place, and blends seamlessly with my skin.

My skin is plump and my imperfections and pores blurred into oblivion. The finish is dewy and natural, it gives me my dream complexion.

Shop now: $26; saiehello.com