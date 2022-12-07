I'm a Beauty Editor Who’s Tested Thousands of Products, and 2022 Was the Year of Great Concealers

Launches from Saie, Make Beauty, and Charlotte Tilbury blew me away.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 7, 2022 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Im a Beauty Editors Whos Tested Hundreds of Products This Year and 2022 Was the Year of Great Concealers
Photo:

Chanel/ Chalotte Tilbury / InStyle

Until this year, there were two makeup products I simply did not believe in. The first was mascara, though that changed after using an exceeds-the-hype lash serum, and the second was concealer, which I previously found to be exclusively chalky, drying, and unnatural-looking. 

My opinions on mascara are perhaps for another time and another day, because I want to focus on the latter. My good-concealer streak began this year with Saie’s Hydrabeam, and was followed by launches from Charlotte Tilbury, Make Beauty, and Chanel

These are products I was fond of from the get-go, but I’ve continued to use and appreciate them months after their launch, which is a true testament to their quality. Below are six concealers I found myself enamored with this year, with four highlighted more extensively. 

  • Most Foolproof: Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer, $33 charlottetilbury.com and sephora.com 
  • Best Under-the-Radar Pick: Make Beauty Skin Mimetic Concealer, $28; makebeauty.com
  • Best Splurge: Chanel Sublimage Radiance Concealing Eye Care, $95; chanel.com
  • Best for Dry Skin: Saie Beauty Hydrabeam, $26; saiehello.com
  • Best Foundation Concealer Hybrid: Patrick Ta Major Skin Crème Foundation and Finishing Powder Duo, $52; sephora.com
  • Best Full-Coverage Option: Milk Makeup Future Fluid Hydrating Concealer, $28; sephora.com

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer

Radiant Concealer with Hyaluronic Acid

Sephora

No one knows glowing skin like Charlotte Tilbury, and she delivers just that with the Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer launched earlier this year. I think of it as a tinted serum concealer thanks to a formula packed with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C, and collagen. I find that when I wash it off at the end of the night, my acne, dark spots, and redness are reduced and soothed. 

Despite my large pores and problematic skin, the formula feels like it creates an even base to sit on top of. I have never experienced it seeping into imperfections and as a result, making them more obvious. It also comes in 30 shades, which is conducive to finding an exact match. 

Shop now: $33; charlottetilbury.com and sephora.com 

Make Beauty Skin Mimetic Concealer

RADIANT BUILDABLE COVERAGE

MAKE

Make Beauty is quietly formulating some of the most interesting, innovative, and yet, affordable makeup products in recent memory. I have spent most of 2022 obsessed with several of its products (the Serum Balm Intense and the Skin Mimetic Microsuede Blush), but my favorite is the Skin Mimetic Concealer. 

The concealer comes in 20 shades and is the lightest, thinnest concealer I have ever used, it feels just a little bit more viscous than water. That makes it incredible for spot concealing and it’s buildable from light to medium coverage. 

The finish is like my bare skin on those very rare days when I’m blemish- and hyperpigmentation-free, hydrated, dewy, and well-rested all at the same time. 

Shop now: $28; makebeauty.com

SUBLIMAGE LE CORRECTEUR YEUX side by side

Tamim Alnuweiri

Chanel Sublimage Radiance Concealing Eye Care

Radiance-Generating Concealing Eye Care

Chanel

This is by far the most expensive product on this list, and potentially even the most expensive concealer I’ve ever come across. Because of the price tag, I went into this with very high expectations and it still blew my socks off. 

I think the image above speaks for itself, but this is really a very pigmented four-in-one product. Its three officially sanctioned uses are as an under-eye concealer, under-eye brightener, and eye cream. The fourth is one that I am personally vouching for and it’s an all over concealer/foundation. it’s an under-eye concealer, brightener, and eye cream.

It makes my skin look poreless, dewy, bright, and plump — everything I could ask a concealer to do. Just a few weeks after its launch I realized that many, if not all, shades had sold out. They’re back in stock now but who knows how long that will last. 

Shop now: $95; chanel.com

Saie Beauty Hydrabeam 

CONCEALER

Saie

This was the first concealer that made me believe the product could be more than a thick, sticky, unflattering chalky pigment. It’s really hydrating and moisturizing without feeling slippery, it stays in place, and blends seamlessly with my skin.

My skin is plump and my imperfections and pores blurred into oblivion. The finish is dewy and natural, it gives me my dream complexion. 

Shop now: $26; saiehello.com

Shop More Editor-Approved Beauty Products: 

Related Articles
Cameron Diaz Merit Beauty Concealer
Cameron Diaz Shared Her 7-Step Makeup Routine, Including the Concealer Behind Her Iconic Glow
Sultry & Effortlessly Sexy Is the Only Way to Describe Angela Bassett's Latest Red Carpet Glam
Sultry and Sexy Is the Only Way to Describe Angela Bassett's Latest Red Carpet Glam
Amazon Has an Entire Section Dedicated to Customer-Favorite Beauty Gifts Starting at $2
Amazon Has an Entire Section Dedicated to Customer-Favorite Beauty Gifts Starting at $5
IS Mario Badescu Ulta Sale 30% Off
Everything From This Supermodel-Approved Skincare Line Is on Sale for 30% Off Right Now
Fenty mini travel skincare set
This 5-Step Fenty Skin Kit Is Always in My Travel Tote, and It’s on Sale for a Limited Time
This Ultra Hydrating, Never Tacky Tinted Lip Balm Is My Winter Lifesaver
Lip Oils Are 2022’s Biggest Beauty Trend, and This One Gives Me a Hydrated, Juicy Pout With Zero Stickiness
This Luxe Hungarian Beauty Brand Is Making Our Editors Feel Like Winter Skin Royalty
This Luxe Hungarian Skincare Brand Is Worth the Splurge — Our Editors Tell You Why
No7 Booster Serum CPC
This Serum Smoothed My Smile Lines in 2 Weeks — and You Can Get It on Sale With Our Exclusive Discount Code
Hailey Bieber Always Uses This TikTok-Loved Concealer That Shoppers Call 'Amazing' For Dark Circles
Hailey Bieber Always Uses This TikTok-Loved Concealer That Shoppers Call “Amazing” For Dark Circles
The Internet-Famous Concealer We Named the Best for Under-Eyes Is on Sale for $20 â but Only Until Tomorrow
The Internet-Famous Concealer We Named “Best for Under-Eyes” Is on Sale for $20 — but Only Until Tomorrow
Osea Trio
Give The Gift of Glowing Skin With This Hydrating and Exfoliating Trio
JVN Nourishing Shine Drops
These Nourishing Shine Drops That Don't Add Greasiness Turned Me Into a Hair Oil Convert
Drew Barrymore Is Gifting This Overnight Mask That Shoppers Say Gives You âBrightâ and âSilky Skinâ
Drew Barrymore Named This Night Serum One of Her Top Gift Picks, and Fans Say It Gives Them “Glowy AF” Skin
NEW THIS MONTH
13 New Beauty Products to Treat Yourself to This Holiday Season
Biossance CPC sale/kate hudson angle
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Kate Hudson-Approved Face Oil “Transforms” Sensitive Skin
Cyber Monday Spanx
Surprise! Spanx Just Extended Its Cyber Monday Sale, and It Includes the Butt-Lifting Leggings I Swear by