I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Comfy Shoes I’m Wearing From Summer Into Fall — Starting at $23

While summer hasn’t officially ended, I'm already so excited for all things fall. But as a former fashion designer, the rich colors, cozy textiles, and option to layer particularly get me going. While much of my fall shopping has been focused on home decor and transitional wardrobe pieces, I have also begun looking at transitional shoes that can be worn now through the fall. I know we wear shoes all year round, but there are a few details to keep in mind if you are shopping for shoes you want to wear now through fall.

When shopping for summer-to-fall shoes, I look at bringing in fabrics like suede and leather, colors like brown and burgundy, and closed-toe designs that can be slipped on and off, like loafers or flats that can also be paired with socks for added warmth. And, of course, tennis shoes are always an option when shopping for transitional footwear. If you are looking for some styles to shop, I rounded up ten styles from brands like Jeffrey Campbell, Cariuma, Birkenstock, and New Balance, and they start as low as $23.

10 Best Fall Shoes a Shopping Editor Is Buying

Cariuma Oca Low Off-White Gum Canvas Sneakers, $79; cariuma.com

Cariuma Oca High All Camel Suede Sneakers, $129; cariuma.com

Linea Paolo Monroe Block-Heel Mary Janes, $140; nordstrom.com

Chinese Laundry Audrey Mary Jane Ballet Flats, $70; nordstrom.com

Jeffrey Campbell Velviteen Bit Loafers, $120; nordstrom.com

Sam Edelman Linnie Mules, $140; nordstrom.com

Shupua Pointed-Toe Bow Ballet Flats, $23; amazon.com

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clogs, $158; zappos.com

New Balance Classics U574V2 Sneakers, $85; zappos.com

Hoka Rincon 3 Sneakers, $125; zappos.com

Mary Janes are a great year-round shoe as they show a bit of skin, but can be paired with socks when the weather is cooler. This Linea Paolo Monroe Mary Jane gives you a little lift with a 2-inch block heel while being super easy to run around in. Right now, you can pair them with a summery maxi dress or skirt, and in the fall, wear them with jeans and trousers for a more comfortable heel alternative.

The Mary Janes are available in burgundy, silver, and black and sizes 5 through 11. They feature an adjustable buckle strap and a square-toe box, plus a soft inner sole and rubber bottom with great traction for wet weather come fall and winter.

Linea Paolo Monroe Block-Heel Mary Janes

Nordstrom

Flats are one footwear trend that I’m happy to see make its way back into popularity (thank you, balletcore) as they are comfortable, easy to walk in, and can be worn for any occasion. The Shupua Pointed-Toe Bow Ballet Flats are my go-to pick, available in 33 colors and designs.

Choose from sizes 5 through 11, each with either a pointed toe and bow or a square toe and top strap. The outsole has a breathable stretch mesh fabric and a plush insole maximizes comfort while still being breathable, plus, the ribbed collar around the edge of the flat keeps the shoe secure without digging into your skin.

Shupua Pointed Bow Ballet Flats

Amazon

When are Birkenstocks not having a moment? Everyone has been obsessing over the Arizona Suede Leather Birkenstock Sandals after they were featured in the Barbie movie, and I am predicting that as temps cool down, people will pivot to the Boston Soft Footbed Clogs that were sold out nearly all fall and winter last year. Alone, they provide a bit more coverage than the Arizonas, but can be paired with socks for added warmth.

The slip-on clogs come in five colors and sizes ranging from 4/4.5 through 12/12.5 with the option of narrow or regular fit. The outer fabric is a soft suede — a great fall fabric to opt into, while an adjustable buckle strap allows for a more snug and secure fit, a cork footbed molds to your feet over time, and a rigged tread on the outsole of the shoe makes for good traction on wet and uneven surfaces.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clogs

Zappos

For the last few years, New Balance has been my personal favorite shoe brand to shop in the fall. It has so many styles and colors to choose from, but where they all overlap is in their comfort. Fall brings rain and fallen leaves, which create an obstacle on my morning walks, so I reach for sneakers like the New Balance Classics U574V2 when I need good traction and a plush sole that’s also supportive.

The U574V2s come in 35 colorways, including beige and off-white, navy and black, and brown and gray, and sizes 5.5 to 17.5. They feature a leather and suede outer shell, breathable inner lining to keep the foot cool, and a padded footbed for hours of comfortable walking. The outsole is flexible and made of rubber that provides traction and stability on uneven surfaces.

New Balance Classics U574V2 Sneakers

Zappos

If you’re starting to think about transitional dressing for the change of season ahead, these shoes are worth adding to your closet.

