I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Comfy Fall Boots I'm Buying Now — Starting at $50

Including transitional picks from Steve Madden, Dr. Martens, and more.

Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
Published on August 31, 2023 @ 06:00PM

These Are the Comfy Fall Boots I'm Buying Now
While I have already started transitioning my wardrobe for the changing seasons, I’ve been slow to shop for fall shoes — but after seeing Nordstrom's fall fashion boots edit I’m ready to dive head-first into a pair of Chelsea or combat boots. And being a former fashion designer, I’m a bit particular on what I look for in my fall boots. I opt for styles with warm and rich hues in a smooth or textured leather, and they have to have a platform or heel. I also love a good knee-high boot, but they have to have a zipper. So with this criteria in mind, I went ahead and rounded up 10 boots with my favorite fall elements from brands like Steve Madden, Dr. Martens, and Jeffrey Campbell, that I’ve got my eye on — and prices start at $50.

10 Best Editor-Approved Fall Boots

My love for Dr. Martens peaks every fall and goes all the way back to high school, and so does my current pair of platform lace-up boots. While they are perfectly worn in, they have their fair share of damage and are a smidge small with my recent growth spurt. So, I plan on picking up a fresh pair of Jadon Platform Boots ahead of the seasonal shift. 

The boots are available in black and come in sizes 5 through 11. They feature a two-inch heel and 1/4-inch lug sole platform that not only offers height but great traction and grip. The entirety of the shoe is comprised of a soft but sturdy leather, rope laces, and a side zipper for easy on and off. It also has Dr. Martens Airwair tag and signature yellow stitching above the sole.

Dr. Martens Jadon Platform Boot

Nordstrom Dr. Martens Jadon Platform Boot (Unisex)

Nordstrom

Jeffrey Campbell’s Geist Square-Toe Boots stopped me in my tracks. I’m a sucker for a square toe, and the smooth leather and modern silhouette is a tasteful update to the classic fall style. The product comes in black and brown leather as well as a third neoprene option, all available in sizes 5 through 11. It features a 2.5-inch block heel for even support and stability, a side seam zipper for easy on and off, an elastic gore inset for a bit of flexibility when walking, and a 6.5-inch shaft that comes up the calf. 

Jeffrey Campbell Geist Square Toe Boot

Nordstrom Jeffrey Campbell Geist Square Toe Boot (Women)

Nordstrom

As a former fashion designer, it’s intuitive for me to notice subtle details that are on the uptick, and I'm calling it now that grungy moto boots will be the ‘It’ shoe for fall. Steve Madden’s Bryanna Moto Boot hits on all the major components with its decorative buckles, silver hardware, and chunky silhouette. The mid-calf boot also has a 1.75-inch block heel, a side-seam zipper, and comes in sizes 5 through 11 in black or brown.

Steve Madden Bryanna Moto Boot

Nordstrom Steve Madden Bryanna Moto Boot (Women)

Nordstrom

Some may say cowboy boots peaked last fall, but for me, they’ve become a wardrobe staple. They add a bit of oomph to my winter maxi dresses, and I feel they are interchangeable with riding or tall boots. And this Monikka Western Boot by BP. has a timeless shape and simple details you’ll be able to wear this fall and the next. It comes in sizes 5 through 12 and is available in white, black, and brown. They feature a soft suede leather, 2-inch wooden block heel, a side seam zipper, and western stitching along the shaft of the boot. 

BP. Monikka Western Boot 

Nordstrom BP Monikka Western Boot (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop more boot styles from Nordstrom's fall fashion boot curation here.

